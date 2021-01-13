Since our leaders continue to combat each other, it cannot – it will not – be them who will calm and unite us. In this same vein, even though it is far too easy to blame the implosion of our body politic on Donald Trump, the Republicans or the Democrats, or the Antifa or white privilege, the ear-shattering chorus of negativity is composed mostly by each of us posting memes and snide remarks, or sharing and liking something from some other source on social media. En masse, we are the deafening factor.
There’s only one Donald Trump, one Nancy Pelosi and one Mitch McConnell, but there are in excess of 150 million of the rest of us, not including our non-voting family and friends, who, sharply divided, relentlessly insinuate our political opinions 24/7.
Hear me out: We all really need to stop our individual contributions to this division. At the moment, Congress is enthralled with impeaching Donald Trump which will surely do even less to make us come together; indeed, it will widen the chasm between our citizens.
I propose that we each must do this: That we look at just one other person of a different political persuasion, and see them as a single soul just like ourselves. We must recognize their humanity and their right to their opinions. And we recognize something in them that can become a foundation for appreciating and respecting them.
It’s really that simple, and absolutely necessary no matter how “below us” it feels.
It’s not going to take Joe Biden or a number of National Guard back-up. It is going to take just two people: Me and my political opposite or you and your political opposite. Frankly, the best place to start this union is on social media.
Here’s what I’m going to do:
1. No matter how passionate I feel about a political issue, I will resist posting my reaction, or sharing a story or meme that references it. Instead, I will upload a
recommendation for a book that I recently read, or an album that I downloaded and am enjoying.
2. I will not repost or share a news story or post about a demonstration or riot; rather, I will post a picture of my German Wirehaired Pointer doing something silly and lovable.
3. If one of my social media friends posts the things I’m avoiding in #1 or #2, then I’ll just quietly mute them for 30 days; they won’t know the difference and I won’t add to the real dumpster fire of the era – this echo chamber of divisive opinions.
4. Rather than spending time scrolling Facebook, Instagram or other apps appropriate to my middle age, I will play a game of Wordfeud with a random player that said app chooses.
5. I will indulge more in Youtube content that mesmerizes me, topics like building ponds, funny animals, chicken coops, popping pimples, removing blackheads, and botched plastic surgery. In truth, when I start watching these things, time simply flies by and I’m not ever worried that I’ve missed new feeds on my other accounts.
Of course, as my school has resumed in-person instruction, I regularly interact with several colleagues who are staunch members of the “other” party. We are, thankfully, friendly and genuinely have a respect for each other. Still, if the conversation turns political, I’ll just feign that I forgot a meeting with a parent, or simply nod in agreement even if I disagree. The point is, after all, to keep things light and breezy, not to engage and possibly enrage.
As a last resort, I can always use the “I’m from Guam” defense, which ranges from “I’m from Guam, we can’t vote for president, therefore I have no real basis for an opinion;” to “I’m from Guam, we resist any talk of federal governance because they pulled Tuskeegee-like hijinks on us, too.” It’s worked many times before, and I’m sure it can work again. It must.
The bottom line is that I’m going to do everything I possibly can, even lie, to embrace my political enemy. The payoff is more important than most things at this moment in history. I feel it is doable. I think we all can agree that it will not be a miracle, fear of punishment, or a combination of politicians that will make our citizens whole again. This is clearly something that can only be accomplished by lone individuals like you and me.
So let’s do this. You do it and I will, too. Our votes might not really count as we hoped, after all, but our actions certainly do and always will.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.