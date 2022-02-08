It was last February, a couple of training clients asked me what I saw coming in the year ahead. Before I tell you what I told them, let’s be reminded of what was happening then.
In Feb. 8, 2021 …
Guam registered nine new COVID-19 infections, eight people were in the hospital, 92 in active isolation, and the CAR Score (remember that?) was 1.0.
Vaccinations were ramping up. Almost 9,000 were fully vaxxed, with nearly another 19,000 having taken the first dose.
No tourism and major job loss
Our two primary visitor markets — Japan and South Korea — were off 99.7% from February 2020. That month, almost 101,000 tourists arrived in Guam. By February 2021, the pandemic had reduced that number to 326.
With the economy in shambles, only federal unemployment money saved most private sector families from devastation. Economists predicted a “lost” 2021, with the hope of improvement in 2022.
Fast-forward back to today
The omicron variant is burning its way through Guam, as it has in other parts of the world, and there is optimism that we’re nearing the end of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Infection numbers are running high and that can make folks nervous, though that mirrors the experience in other communities. Experts believe that few people will escape omicron, but the vast majority of cases will be mild, many without symptoms.
Tourism up slightly while costs soar
Numbers are still over 90% lower than a year ago, but they have improved slightly. If officials in our key markets decide to join a growing list of other countries to lift all restrictions, pent-up demand for travel could bring a major surge in visitors.
The cost of living in Guam has increased significantly, with gasoline, food, power, and other essentials higher than a year ago. In the last couple of months, the supply chain woes we’ve heard and read about have resulted in shortages of many items in our stores. Experts suggest this won’t change any time soon.
So, what will 2022 bring us?
I could stick four AA batteries in my crystal ball and take a run at guessing the next 11 months, but I have a safer, actually guaranteed path to predicting the future.
The reality is that you and I have zero control over any of the things I listed, and if we plug into conventional media on a regular basis we get pounded by the doom and gloom of it all. Social media is worse.
That leaves a choice
Either endure the frustrations or simply focus on controlling the things we can control.
In doing so, to a large extent, we will be able to determine the kind of year we will experience.
What you and I can control
1. Performance at work. It’s a choice. How can you do more, do it faster, or do it better today?
2. Accepting greater responsibility. Step up, even when not asked.
3. Support the efforts of coworkers. Pitch in where you can, if somebody needs a hand. Many times they won’t ask because they’re shy, or perhaps embarrassed. In addition, a few words of praise from a peer can have an impact. Praise and recognition isn’t the exclusive job for the boss.
4. Avoid conflict and give the other person the benefit of the doubt. You don’t know what their life is really like.
5. Do more for customers, and improve their experience.
6. Be more enthusiastic. Who gains if I come into work with a frown on my face, and spread negativity?
7. Improve my skills. I don’t have to wait on my employer to train me to grow my value.
8. Get in better health. Eat cleaner. Exercise regularly. Sleep more. If you didn’t do it in 2021, do it now.
9. Spend more time with family. Even a few minutes a day can make a difference.
10. Teach the kids in your life to figure out what they can control. It’s a gift that will last a lifetime.
If you do even half of the things above, your 2022 should be far better.
What would you add to the list? There are a lot of things we can choose to do that are an easy decision away … our decision.
Go for it. You’re in control.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.