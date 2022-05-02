For better or worse, most of us are the people our mothers trained us to be.

Last week, I walked into a doctor’s office to confirm what I knew — my broken leg had healed.
He said the X-rays were perfect and asked if I was having any pain.
“Not unless I do something stupid that makes the knee move sideways,” I said.
“So,” he said, "don’t do anything stupid."
As I related this story to a friend, she shook her head.
“Did he know who he was talking to?” she said. “Things just happen to you.”
Of course he didn’t know me well, as we had only met twice. He didn’t know that I’m the daughter of Calamity Jane.
My mother — Jane Widger — was a bundle of energy, verve and wit. She was always up for an adventure or a prank.
She told me many stories of mischief she orchestrated in college. Lighting firecrackers in the dorm stairwell. “Rooming” a bunch of girls with fake disciplinary notices. Bombing a dignitary with water from a high window.
She had a way of getting into weird situations. One day our Pontiac died in front of our house. On the railroad crossing. When the train was coming.
As a group of men from the dairy co-op next door hurriedly pushed the car to safety, a visiting salesman said, “I thought things like this only happened in the comics.”
“You don’t know this woman,” the dairy boss replied.
But I knew her.
And ninja daughter that I am, I learned her ways well.
One night in Philadelphia, I took a shortcut and found myself driving my VW along the tracks of the 30th Street Station. Fortunately, no trains were coming. Unfortunately, my passenger — a shy secretary who wanted to be a journalist — nearly passed out from fright.
I’ve also got a knack for breaking bones in weird venues.
Slipping down wet cellar stairs — broken foot.
Delivering newspapers on icy streets — obliterated ankle and fibula.
Serving a rosary dinner — broken foot.
Looking for soursop in a muddy horse paddock — broken leg.
Yes, she trained me well.
But in less than 18 years, I not only acquired her adventurous, daredevil — yet slightly klutzy — spirit, I also learned how to be compassionate, how to love the forgotten, and how to fight for those who have no voices.
For better or worse, most of us are the people our mothers trained us to be.
In the providence of God, I got Calamity Jane for a mother.
I didn’t deserve to be so blessed.