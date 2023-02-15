Editor's note: The following is the first of a two-part debut column from the Pacific Center for Island Security.
The forces of history have entangled the U.S. Marine Corps and the island of Guam in a myriad of ways. The island’s main road, Route 1, is named Marine Corps Drive in honor of the 3rd Marine Division that led the expulsion of Japanese troops that had occupied the island during World War II. A significant but lesser-known connection can be found in Marine Corps expeditionary thought. Over three decades before the Marines’ “liberation” of Guam, a legendary Marine predicted Japan’s occupation of the Pacific (including Guam). During his visits to Guam over the years, he conceived and practiced the means that became modern amphibious warfare. Guam was a landscape in which Marine Corps expeditionary thought was imagined and birthed.
Today, the connection between Guam and the Marine Corps is set to exponentially grow as thousands of Marines are set to be transferred from Okinawa to Guam’s newest base, Camp Blaz. While the Marines have not yet moved en masse to Guam, one can turn to historical patterns and recent developments to glimpse a foreshadow of how Camp Blaz will affect the island and the local community. The historical connection between Guam and the Marines is filled with nostalgia and commemorations of World War II, and many in Guam partially base their opinions of Guam’s Marine buildup on this nostalgia.
This is where one can see a disconnect amongst the relationship. Few Marines know that an expectation of Guam’s re-invasion by Americans drove the invention of technology that would literally propel their legendary Pacific campaign as liberators. In Guam, as much as the Marines are storied - a reputation that has resulted in many of the island’s youth joining the service - the remaining witnesses of WWII are now in their 80s.
It is in these gaps where risks lie.
The risk that respective ideas will clash with reality seems very likely, and this clash may have negative repercussions for both the Marines and Guam. A dual-sided disappointment.
Guam is not ideal
By all estimations, the Marines are not setting up in Guam because they desire or deem the base optimally strategic or advantageous.
Rather, the catalyst for the move lies in Okinawa’s longstanding grievances with the Marine presence and the fact that the Japanese government is paying for them to leave. Guam does not have the jungle warfare training capabilities of Okinawa, and our island presents obstacles to the Marine code of training to “break things.” Marine foot-dragging, while it reportedly looked for other locations, were ultimately overcome by the absence of alternatives. While moving from Okinawa was not a Marine preference (with Guam being a less-than-ideal replacement), too many things were lined up to drive the exit and make it happen.
The pending Marine buildup has also been a concern in Guam.
The starts and delays of the move from Okinawa to Guam itself speak to both the lack of Marine enthusiasm as well as local concerns. The original 2006 U.S.-Japan agreement was to move 8,000 Marines to Guam by the mid 2010s. Myriad concerns, including local opposition to the impact of the move, led to 2012 revisions. These changes scaled back the size of the relocation to 5,000 Marines and ushered in a U.S. Department of Defense “One Guam, Green Guam” initiative in response to local concerns.
Metaphorical mines litter the landing site for the Marines at Camp Blaz. Many of these are the result of a lack of planning and a lack of true community consent. Other mines betray a U.S. governmental sense of the challenges ahead, while others could have been avoided altogether.
The key question is at the end of this process, is a “One Guam” truly achievable?
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a research institute based in Guam that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau.