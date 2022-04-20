I’m a guy who has more ex-friends than friends, and I’m OK with that. I dare say so are the former companions.
Personally, I have a natural tendency to be emotionally sheltered. Now, this flies in the face of my outward behavior, which is to be the talker, the guy good for a laugh, the guy fun to be around. Truthfully, I am only so because I try to avoid silence and its possibility for intimacy. I brandish repartee as a shield.
I don’t do silence well. Whenever I am quiet, people are uncomfortable because it is uncharacteristic of me.
I do ask a lot of questions, making it appear as though I’m genuinely interested in the person, which is half-true. At the moment, I may appear genuinely interested, but I’m being obsequious. The plan is to make the other feel like they're the only one in the room, hoping they’ll be charmed enough to forget to get to know me.
And it works.
Yet there are several people with whom I did become genuinely close, but who are no longer friends of mine. When I was younger, I would get guff from my lifelong friends about forgiving and forgetting; I never quite succeeded in relaying to them that I actually forgave and moved on. However, they were always troubled that I chose not to revive the friendship. This was unsettling to them, but not to me. On the contrary, I thought it was completely natural for a blunder to culminate in a clean break. As I see it, once broken, even if repaired, a bond will always have been fractured.
Truthfully, unspoken disintegrations have always been my kryptonite. I would pick at it. It would never heal even after the obligatory kiss-and-make-up. The revival of an old friendship would be disastrous for all involved. As I see it, a DNR for some alliances is the most humane way for ex-friends to proceed.
I should say that the denouement of the aforementioned alliances were mostly whimpers, hardly bangs. Recently, the bottomless political divide has caused at least two extinguishments. There was only so much politically based bashing I could stand; there came days when I simply had to use the block features on previous friends’ Facebook accounts. As you may recall, I finally deleted all my social media accounts, in part due to further estrangements.
With summer coming, I am resolved to no longer socialize with these particular exes. Mind you, my distaste for their public statements are now defunct. Most of all, I realize that social media has the effect of turning otherwise normal, thinking people into rabid hyenas. All is good. However, I won’t be able to shirk the “Did you really mean that all Republicans were idiots?” I simply am unable to unring certain bells.
Therefore, it is best they aren’t invited for a garden visit. Hopefully, they’d have caught the drift long ago and aren’t expecting the ask.
Still, there were other unrenewed situations where the connection simply lost its steam due to a physical or ideological distancing, or natural decay. There is no tragedy here; certainly nothing to revive. Friendships end, it’s fine.
Of course, there have been knock-down-drag-outs that completely ended once extremely close relationships, not surprisingly, with family members.
What is it about funerals that bring out the absolute worst in siblings? Maybe it's just CHamoru folks. Perhaps it is because our funerary practices are so intense and stressful, the family just loses it. In my family, one of the siblings went absolutely insane over the funeral Mass program my parents had long planned. Their beef was that their daughter was not on the program as a lector. This same sibling threw a tantrum because I was somehow not cutting boiled eggs properly for that evening’s sandwiches.
Finally, I had enough and had my own off-the-rails reaction. And that was it. This relationship has been long dead for nearly 20 years now. I don’t really know that there is anything for me to forgive, so forgiveness does not play a role in moving forward. I’ve long forgotten about just how angry I was when I lost my composure. And even though we are blood relatives, I am not inclined to go back to the good old days. I’m sure the feeling is mutual.
I should say there are a couple of other siblings who fall into this basket of exes when the lines were drawn after dad’s funeral. We are all good.
I know that many people have regrets over lost friendships and broken family relations. I am not one of these people. I suppose I appear coldhearted, but I hope I’ve explained here that I am not. I plead that I am merely pragmatic. I’ve seen too many bonds held together with hurtful bickering over old nonsense; indeed, it is relentless pain and hurt that fuel the connection. These are unhealthy links that no one deserves.
If it, indeed, takes an unrelenting cold to shield oneself from physical, emotional and spiritual malaise, then keep that ice in your chest. It keeps a heart fresh.