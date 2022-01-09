My mantra: “If you don’t read you can’t lead,” has a new sense of urgency and relevancy. There is bountiful research on childhood trauma and its long-term impact. I made a presentation to early childhood educators, or ECE, this week. As part of my preparation, I came across two short articles for guiding ECE and caregivers on how to foster post-traumatic growth in preschoolers and kindergartners who have been impacted by COVID-19. Both articles, published by NYU Langone Health Care, entitled: “Trauma in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic” and “Understanding the Difference Between a Difficult Moment & Trauma” were easy to read and filled with valuable insights.
Our most important task as parents, teachers and caretakers of our children is to guide them to learn to be resilient. Paul Tough, author of "How Children Succeed," points out that, “Just as early stress sends signals to the nervous system to maintain constant vigilance and prepare for a lifetime of trouble, early warmth and responsiveness send the opposite signals: You’re safe; life is going to be fine. Let down your guard; the people around you will protect you and provide for you. Be curious about the world; it’s full of fascinating surprises.”
During the current pandemic, expressions like "the sky is falling," "we are never going to get over this pandemic," and "things have gotten totally out of control," imply disaster run rampant. When we take this doomsday approach, we are adding fuel to the fire of fear and anxiety that children absorb from the adults around them. When adults are freaking out, we can’t expect that our children will feel safe and calm. This quote says it all: “When little people are overwhelmed by emotions, it’s our job to share calm. Not join their chaos.”
Dr. Daniela Montalto, a clinical psychologist, provides perspective on what pitfalls to avoid for keeping hope alive during the pandemic. She argues that it’s essential to know the difference between what is often labeled trauma and an adverse experience. Misnaming "having a bad day" or "having an unpleasant experience" as trauma escalates a mishap. You go into high alert. Your brain goes into a defensive or survival mode. Children pick up on the way adults handle adverse experiences and stress. Without words being spoken, they can sense "impending doom" and react accordingly. Their difficult moments become traumatic.
The pandemic is a huge inconvenience. Having to adhere to the protocols of social distancing, wearing masks, showing evidence in some establishments that you have been vaccinated, getting tested after being exposed to someone with the virus are frustrating. Not being able to hug loved ones and putting up with limitations on where to go and what to do can be extremely difficult to a child. The need to have classes at home often in competition with virtual offices add challenges but they do not constitute trauma.
We adjust. Making too big a deal about the frustrating limitations due to COVID-19 can cause children to live in fear of trauma rather than with the reality of an adverse experience. A fender bender in the parking lot of a shopping center should not be treated as a federal case when confronting the person involved in the accident. An adversity is not necessarily a trauma. We have to guard against treating it as such.
Sometimes the stress brought on by a trauma is so severe that it interferes with a child’s daily life and ability to interact with others. The good news is that we as human beings are capable of resiliency - bouncing back from adversity. How we handle the difficult moments in our lives sends messages to our children. Montalto reminds us that “Ninety percent of people who develop post-traumatic symptoms have complete remission within eight months. And remember, we’re talking about 90% of the 10% who have significant symptoms.” We can grow as a result of coping with trauma.
We are quick to draw conclusions about “our PTSD” from the pandemic. Here is a warning from the experts: “What we know about the development of PTSD, is that fear of PTSD has become far greater than the disorder itself.” We need to teach our children how to cope with challenges, not fall apart every time they face a difficult moment.