I study public views on political status questions actively. Less than 5% of the public views political status as a priority. Among that very small number who view political status to be a priority, they have intense feelings about it. This creates a bit of a no-win scenario for political leaders. On the one hand, not very many voters actually care very much about political status and on the other hand, there is virtually nothing any leader can do to satisfy the very small number of people who have intense feelings.
This was the conundrum former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano faced when she tried to assist with political status efforts. Those who felt intensely about political status did not readily accept her efforts to assist. And the vast majority of voters who view political status as failed policy did not view these efforts as productive. In effect, there are no votes in significant numbers for leaders attached to political status in its current form.
This doesn’t mean that Guam should not try to get a better deal from the federal government or make efforts to better serve the community. I believe that the core failure for Guam was the 1997 law that changed political status questions for Guam. Since 1998, Guam could have held 12 community votes on various political status subjects. We could have had a Guam Constitution or a Guam Commonwealth by now. Or better yet, we could have had both. These progressive steps forward do not affect political status. These moves simply improve our current conditions.
In 2016, I had weight loss surgery. I am asked for advice all the time and I horrify some people when I tell them my secret to weight loss. Following my surgery, when I eat and get full, I throw the rest of the food away and move on. Otherwise, my mind will want me to eat it all. Throwing away food shocks some overweight people. I get hostile reactions online when I share this point. But it works.
In my view, Guam should expand its current methods for changing political status and look at what actually works. In the last week there have been insightful discussions regarding Washington, D.C. statehood in the U.S. House of Representatives. In my view, we have missed many opportunities over the years for moving forward.
There are four political status choices under the United Nations. While many believe there are three choices, the part they omit is UN Resolution 2625, which allows “the emergence into any other political status freely determined by a people.” In effect, Guam can make its own deal.
This “make a deal” option is the option of choice for Guam. Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez had a number of good views on this topic. Under current Guam law, we could continue to pursue this option. We have a commission on the books - 1 GCA 17 - which allows for these discussions. We should use it.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.