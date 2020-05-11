The sense of relief is palpable and very noticeable if you are on Marine Corps Drive.
At first glance, it leaves many Guam businesses very, very happy to be able to market and sell their goods and services. That is, if they are all lumped together on their "retail sales" license. And only within the constraints of what it states on that license.
Now, if you have been in business on Guam for any length of time, you know the majority of businesses need numerous licenses in order to ply their trade.
Just for fun, there are service, import, export, wholesale, manufacturing, vending machine, consultants' licenses – and the list goes on.
Getting Guam back to work certainly needed to happen. That said, most business operations aren't really aware of the fact that they can only open their doors for the purposes clearly (or not so clearly) outlined on their existing retail business license.
This according to Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. She so clearly stated it in item No. 2 of her May 7 letter. "All other retail stores, as authorized for retail services in their business license issued by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, which may include the sale of items not deemed an essential item ... and include nonessential retail stores (as defined in DPHSS Guidance memo 2020-05)."
Now, of course, all business people on Guam can spin around in their chairs and find a copy of that memo right in the inbox on their desks.
Unfortunately, probably not.
We have willingly agreed – note that the key word is "willingly" – to stay in our homes and have our businesses closed for more than seven weeks by the governor's executive order and via capitulation by members of the Legislature.
In case you were not aware, the Legislature does have the power to overrule the governor and reopen Guam by rescinding her executive orders.
While I do not know this for a fact, it seems safe to speculate – given their private meetings, sessions and voting history – that a significant number of senators are working in cahoots with the governor so that neither really takes the blame for whatever happens.
While I may be wrong, I believe every one of these elected legislative power-seekers wants to get reelected this coming November. It is also a safe guess that the governor wants to get reelected roughly 2-1/2 years from now.
Additionally, the people working for the government are obviously a protected class. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero so willingly closed the majority of tax-paying businesses on the island – forcing them to fire or furlough the majority of their employees – while at the same time closing various GovGuam departments but leaving employees on the payroll.
Where does the government of Guam get the vast majority of revenue it needs to pay for all of the government employees?
The answer to that question: The government gets the vast majority of its revenues from the taxes and fees collected from small businesses, along with federal funding and Section 30 money and our personal income taxes.
As a thinking member of this community, I believe reopening Guam can be done with clearer, better-thought-out guidelines.
Well, that's it for now. Onward and upward, Guam!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.