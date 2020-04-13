Yesterday was Resurrection Sunday.
Did your church choir have an uplifting Cantata declaring “HE IS RISEN”?
Did you raise your voice with others in your church to praise God for his wonderful works?
Did you even notice it was Resurrection Sunday?
Or that it was Sunday at all?
Maybe not.
Since the beginning of the present situation, churches on our island and throughout the country have been closed.
And while the pastors here are encouraging their congregations to abide by the wishes of the authorities and are finding alternative ways to have services via streaming services, social media and radio, congregations are not meeting together.
This, to me, is the greatest tragedy and travesty of all.
The right to worship — to the free exercise of one’s religion — is guaranteed in the very first line of the very first amendment to the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of a religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
Freedom of religion comes before everything — before freedom of speech, even before freedom of the press. Freedom of religion is at the very foundation of our country. The Separatists who landed in Plymouth left England after being persecuted for their beliefs and had set sail for the New World “for the glory of God, and the advancement of the Christian faith,” according to the Mayflower Compact.
And while the First Amendment says “Congress” shall make no law, this freedom has been upheld when other lesser authorities have tried to restrict it.
Despite all of this, the current pandemic has led to closed churches all over the country and to the persecution of churches that have held services, even within social distancing recommendations. Members of a church in Mississippi were fined for participating in a drive-in service — they had parked outside the church and tuned into a short-range FM signal to hear the pastor inside.
On Guam, our authorities have determined that “All Places of Worship” are “Not Approved for Operations — Subject to Closure and Prohibition from On-Site Operations.” (See DHPSS Guidance Memo 2020-05)
This ought not to be.
“[T]here is no constitutional authority on the federal or state level that allows government to subjectively determine who and what is essential for private workers, including during a national health emergency,” Jenna Ellis, a constitutional lawyer, wrote in The Federalist. “States are issuing orders without providing complete criteria for how they are making these determinations.”
Constitutionally and biblically, church is essential.
Now more than ever.
