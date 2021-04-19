It is my belief that the vast majority of the people in the Republic of the United States and all of its territories have, individually and collectively, lost their zeal for individual freedom.
This pandemic debacle and the ensuing problems it has caused have given the leftist side of society the opportunity to take advantage of the situation to the point of making a large portion of society dependent upon the government.
Politicians in governments across the country and within the territories have taken full advantage of this opportunity to increase their level of control. They have also allowed, in many areas of the mainland, leftist groups like Black Lives Matter and antifa to run wild in unbridled attacks on cities and those who reside in them.
Schools in many areas have remained closed and an entire group of young people are going to suffer because of a lack of proper educational seat time. This while other locations have opened schools for young people.
Guam is a perfect example, with Department of Defense schools fully open and the Guam Department of Education not able to be doing the same or even similar.
Politicians have also taken the opportunity to close far too many small businesses while allowing other larger or deemed special businesses to remain open. This in an effort, it would seem, to create some idea that some businesses have the ability to create and maintain some sort of safety bubble while others do not.
In the U.S. mainland, we require an identification card to be carried to drive a car. On Guam we require the same. We get asked for identification for gaining access to any military installation. We are also asked for identification to cash a check at the bank.
Fortunately, on Guam we are also still asked for identification to vote but in far too many locations in the mainland that is not the case. Voting can be done without any identification or any proof of your eligibility to vote.
That politically approved process allows even noncitizen aliens to vote. Is it any wonder why current federal government officials have been encouraging people to freely enter our mainland borders by the thousands?
Then there is the widening issue of defunding police departments by the very people who have armed personnel guarding them, their offices and homes. Why not remove the guards, walls and fencing from their homes?
These same political leaders do not want to seal our borders but have built a huge wall around their own offices in Washington, D.C.
There is most definitely something that has run amuck in our once great nation. It is being driven by leftist-thinking people who are playing the race card to get what they seek and remain in power.
We are gradually but continually losing our individual freedoms that were once so precious to our nation and on which it was built.
Now the top leadership of our nation wants to take away Second Amendment freedoms rather than addressing the root of the problems.
In reality, if guns really killed people, then pencils misspell words, cars make people drive drunk and spoons made Rosie O’Donnell fat. Why does society refuse to face the truth and deal with it rather than blaming inanimate objects for the wrongdoing of people?
I fear our society is heading toward a “system of government where the least capable are elected by the least capable of producing, and where members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed, are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers.” In other words, an “ineptocracy."
It is time to wake up and smell the roses before all the petals fall off the bloom.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.