If everybody you met was asked to give you a rating from 1-10, 10 being best, how do you think you’d score?
We like to rate things, and people. In fact, we can’t help ourselves. On a subconscious level, our brain is always evaluating whatever is in front of us.
It happens in the workplace
John Maxwell, who again leads an outstanding lineup of speakers in the upcoming 2020 Live2Lead event, once gave a brilliant sequence about how this works on the job.
Before we begin, please understand this is not a direct reflection of how well we do on annual employee evaluations. That said, it can influence them.
Feel free to play along as we walk through Maxwell’s exercise.
It starts with how we see ourselves
How do you see yourself in terms of talent, abilities and skills, and where you are in your career? Whatever that is, we want to assign a number from 1-10.
Go ahead and give yourself a score.
This isn’t easy because most of us have a hard time grading ourselves. It’s tough to be objective when we’re talking about us.
Either we’ll be too critical and downgrade ourselves, or if we’re really self-absorbed, we’ll just go straight for the 10.
Further, many people will rationalize a “7” or an “8”, citing circumstances that resulted in a lower score.
What about how we see others?
For today’s purposes, please consider “others” to be your boss, those on your same level, and anyone whom you supervise.
Imagine a number on their forehead, from 1-10. One by one, bring them into your mind and see each face. How do you feel about them? What number do you see on their forehead? Is it a nine, a five, a three?
Before you leave work today, I want you to look at as many people as possible and give them a number. If you’re currently unemployed due to the virus and governmental restrictions, you can do this by simply thinking of the people you regularly encountered when you were working.
That number equates to value
In the eyes of a manager, the number given to people represents how valuable they are thought to be, and leads to decisions. Those decisions could be reflected during formal evaluations, or on how much that manager would likely be willing to invest in that person’s development.
All of a sudden, this little game we’re playing turned serious, didn’t it?
How do others see you?
Would you have the courage to ask people at work to grade you from 1-10? If so and if you want them to be honest, you’ll have to give them a way to respond anonymously.
Here’s how to do it. Give each person a piece of paper with all 10 numbers printed on it, plus a small envelope. All they have to do is cut out the number they feel applies to you and seal it inside the envelope. Then place a bigger envelope or a box somewhere that’s beyond your vision, and that’s where they’ll put their little envelopes.
Again, this has to be totally anonymous. If there is any possible way for you to connect individuals to the scores they give you, don’t do it. If discovered, it will destroy trust.
Are you ready to be graded?
It’s possible that your grade for yourself and the grades others give you will be different. If you think you are a nine and your team’s average score for you is seven or lower, how are you going to feel?
This is where the emotional intelligence we often discuss comes into play.
Maturity means you won’t think badly of people if they’re honestly evaluating you, and the score isn’t what you hoped for. Be glad for an opportunity to make changes.
On the other hand, how incredibly good will you feel if the group scores you higher than you’ve scored yourself?
How do you see your future?
The final part. Put a score on this one, too. How you see your future will determine how much money and effort you’ll invest in yourself in order to grow. It works the same with team members, if you make or contribute to that decision.
Ready to play?
