I started out as a poor child from a broken home. That’s not a good beginning. It led me to wonder, throughout my childhood, why some people didn’t seem to be lonely even when they were alone. I discovered all too painfully that belonging is a wonderful thing. Spending Christmastime amid caring members of your family and community is the greatest gift. I did not belong to a loving family until well into my adulthood. Growing up, Christmas was a blue and bright-less reality.
My parents divorced when I was a toddler. Trying to make a loving family out of our stressful reality became impossible for my mother. A police order kept my father from even showing up to our basement apartment. Our loneliness was compounded by fear. Life got more complicated. Christmas was a time of pain rather than gain. We were broken and broke. The popular culture promoted gift-giving and family gatherings for meals. Both were out of reach for us. Peace and goodwill did not shine in our shattered abode.
My mother, who had her hands full as a single parent of four young sons and a baby daughter, was drowning in desperation. She sought refuge in a church which required that she tithe 10% of her welfare check. With no income, except through public welfare handouts, my mom decided to put us on a plane to Puerto Rico.
My grandparents lived in the coffee bean region of the island. They had urged my mom not to marry, but to stay and help rear her many siblings as the eldest daughter. She refused and hooked up with my dad, who was her ticket to freedom, or so she thought. Now, she felt she had no recourse but to return with her children and no husband. Her arrival with her children was not welcomed. She brought troubles and not treasures to her parents’ home. That Christmas was full of anger and profound disappointment. Things got bluer, not brighter.
My brothers and I were quickly farmed out as errand boys to people she knew. Christmas in the homes of strangers proved to be even more dreadful. My soul ached for belonging. I envied kids who got toys during the festival of Three Kings Day, on Jan. 6. We got nothing.
Eventually, my mother, who had returned to New York, sent for me and my siblings. I was a preteen. The cold winter and living in stark poverty in our gang-infested neighborhood reminded me that just being close to relatives did not necessarily make Christmas welcoming, warm or meaningful. Having too many mouths to feed while depending on the meager resources of government handouts bankrupted my mother’s capacity to express the love we needed.
My mother was a very attractive woman who needed love and attention. She got that, but at our expense. Her intimate relationships with our “stepfathers” led them to treasure her, while rejecting us. I found that Christmas under those emotionally hostile circumstances did not yield gifts of empathy or even toys. I continued to be lonely, even though I was not alone.
My fortunes did change eventually. A supervisor, Ms. Yamazaki, who became my mentor, was a caring adult who knew that I needed to go back to school after I had dropped out. She insisted that a formal education was essential so that I could improve the quality of my life. I would make friends and even find love in those networks. Slowly, my Christmas blues would be transformed into Christmas bright. I had discovered a template, which gave me hope.
I took my mentor’s advice. I studied and graduated several times over. Belonging to a faith-filled family unit became a source of fulfillment and joy. My journey led me to discover the reason for the season.
My advice to those of you who are experiencing adversity and loneliness is to do less complaining and more studying. Earn that certificate. Complete your degree. Volunteer in community projects. Join a group that feeds your soul. Become engaged in meaningful purpose so that people in your family and social circles will view you as a blessing rather than a curse. Welcome to the adventure of transitioning from Christmas blues to Christmas bright.