Schools, as middle-class places of learning, were not established to catapult students from poverty to the professions through education. Instead, school systems often fail those who are products of book-poor homes while celebrating and graduating students from book-rich homes. As Guam celebrates “Read-a-thon Week,” it is critical to acknowledge the lack of a reading tradition and how it affects the success trajectory of our children. Reading is key to academic success!
Schools favor kids who read and whose parents are educated
Think of schools as sorting machines, promoting those with social capital and failing those who lack it. To have social capital means to have family caretakers who have graduated several times over. They can, having learned the ropes, alert students in their networks about pitfalls to avoid and opportunities to embrace for studying and graduating. Students whose parents lack much formal education and the knowhow for success in school are categorized as “first generation students.” Many ‘first-gen’ students will enroll in college but will likely fail to graduate in view of their lack of social capital.
Parents, teach your kids HOW to learn
Parents from book-poor homes may be working under the faulty assumption that teachers will educate all students to succeed in school and in life. Teachers will likely educate and graduate only those students who have come prepared to learn in the way that educators have been taught to teach. Parents with social capital will prepare their children to meet and exceed teacher expectations. They provide private tutoring when needed. Their children are taught to budget their time. They learn to defer gratification. Parents also feel empowered to visit teachers and advocate for their children, who are encouraged to read, work in teams and receive positive feedback. Creating and fostering a trauma-free, safe home environment is part of the deal.
My parents never read to me or talked with me about books
This is what my parents could never give me and my siblings. They didn’t have social capital. They didn’t read to me and engage me in conversation about what was read. Or take every opportunity to expand what was read through learning activities. They weren’t creative in helping me grow my vocabulary. They didn’t take me to bookstores, libraries or museums. I never saw them read. Ours was a book-poor home. We watched TV but never discussed the meaning of what the programs were about. There was always noise in the house. When adults came to visit, we were scooted out of the living room. Children were to be seen but not heard.
Disadvantaged kids can help themselves
Under what circumstances, then, can students from book-poor homes with a home life devoid of social capital excel in school and graduate several times over? Can they succeed in catapulting from poverty to the professions through education? Is it possible? The answer is YES provided certain conditions are met. First-gen students need to develop their own social capital. You must:
• want to learn and graduate more than anyone else
• continuously grow your vocabulary with Tier II words
• recruit caring adults with social capital as mentors
• read resiliency memoirs for bouncing back from adversity
• continue to read even when school is not in session
• study with peers who are serious about success
• Sit on your urges and avoid high-tech distractions
• learn how to turn bad study habits into good study habits
Motivate yourself: Be hungry to matter and eager to learn
The advice I received from my mentor and coach in my youth resonates even to this day: “You must strain every nerve to excel in your studies. Learn to kick your own behind to move ahead. Be your own motivator. Climb to the head of the class. Let your determination to excel by graduating several times over set your soul on fire. Achieve!”
So, for students like me, seek guidance from caring adults to coach, counsel and mentor you toward success. Be eager to demonstrate to your teachers that you want to be among their best students. You must be hungry to matter and eager to learn. Dare to excel. Touch the future.