Editor’s note: This column is part 2 of a two-part series. Part 1 ran last Wednesday, July 12.
The annual National Defense Authorization Act is more than just about money. Congress uses the NDAA to frame defense-related policy. Frequently, the Congress makes very clear statements of policy through the NDAA. At other times, they call for studies and reports to set up future policies to be backed by funding.
From Guam’s vantage point, the ramp-up in Pentagon funds sent to the island is driven by U.S. policies related to the rise of China. Not surprisingly, the NDAAs have a lot to say about China. Funding that has, and will, flow to Guam through the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and missile countermeasures of the Defense of Guam program (discussed in the earlier column) are more about the Pentagon’s view of China than about their view of Guam. Still, from the Pentagon’s perspective, Guam is irreplaceable real estate. Looking at NDAA policy language (in addition to the numbers) can provide important insights into the future of military plans for Guam.
The House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee NDAAs have some common language that is related to Guam. Where the House and Senate versions have similar provisions, the likelihood of that language making it into the final bill that becomes law is high. Where there is language in one version, but not the other, the chance of final passage is lower. By way of example, in 2022, the HASC NDAA had a provision for the secretary of defense to use operation and maintenance funds “to remove munitions and explosives of concern from military installations in Guam.” The Senate did not have a similar provision. Rather than advocating for removing “explosives of concern” from Guam, Joint Region Marianas advocated destroying them in burn pits in Guam. JRM opposed Guam legislation prohibiting demolition in “burn pits.” After the House measure did not pass, JRM threatened Guam Legislators that the military would stop clearing unexploded ordnance around the island if the military could not use on-island burn pits for disposal. This is a clear example of how policy language has consequences.
Common language related to Guam
One area of agreement between the two chambers of Congress is a U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy for “ground-based theater-range conventional missile systems.” Although Guam is not specifically mentioned in the language, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Compact of Free Association states are the expected sites for these weapons. As members of the House and Senate recently proposed, the U.S. should build ground-based missile “rings of fire” around China. Today, the military is proposing a “missile defense” system in Guam, but the NDAA language suggests that U.S. policymakers are anticipating using Guam and nearby islands as a platform for offensive missiles.
Another area of intersection between the House and Senate NDAAs is focused on Guam’s infrastructure. The House and Senate take different approaches, however.
The HASC version of the NDAA (Section 1823) calls for a report on what can be done to support the civilian infrastructure in the recovery from Typhoon Mawar. Since the post-typhon recovery is wrapping up, it is unclear how valuable this report will be. Perhaps the report can be used to help guide future efforts to improve infrastructure resilience programs. The SASC version (Sec. 1075) takes a different approach. It is more military-centric, focusing on the “capacity of infrastructure (in Guam) ... to meet U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic objectives.” A report on the military assessment is due March 1, 2024. Despite the differences between the two versions, the attention of Guam’s infrastructure opens an opportunity to push for House/Senate Conference language that calls for a focus on islandwide infrastructure resilience.
Language in one version, but not the other
There are multiple provisions related to Guam in one of the NDAA versions, but not the other. Generally, these reflect either (1) a broad military-focused policy perspective or (2) a more narrowly focused Guam-driven perspective. In the HASC version, the Guam provisions are likely driven by Guam’s Congressional delegate. In the SASC version, stand-alone language reflects either military-driven views or other interests.
In the first category is the Senate language that calls for a Senate "briefing on the potential for using modular microreactors to supplement power generation in Guam.” The U.S. Army has already approved Guam as a sight to deploy the “Project Pele” nuclear microreactor. Thus, the call for a briefing appears to confirm that Guam is seriously being considered as a test site for the technology that is expected to be available in 2024-2025.
A number of stand-alone provisions related to Guam are also in the HASC NDAA. These were likely the work of Guam’s Congressional delegate. Given that these provisions are just in the House version (and not the Senate), their inclusion in the final NDAA is less certain. These include: (1) a DOD assessment of potential shipbuilding and repair facilities (Ship Repair Facility) in Guam (Sec.1019) and, (2) an independent assessment of military housing in Guam, to include assessing the building of new military housing and mitigating the impact of military personnel on the local housing market (Sec. 626). Another Guam-specific housing provision calls for Navy civilian contractors to be eligible for housing allowance payments (Sec. 1102). The housing provisions appear somewhat contradictory in that they imply there are problems to assess and mitigate, while at the same time adding new classes of persons eligible for military housing allowances. Finally, Guam’s quota to the military service academies (e.g. West Point, Air Force Academy) would be increased annually from 4 to 5 (Sec. 563) if the House language made it into law. The SRF report would be due in mid-2024, while the housing assessment would be due by Dec. 31, 2024.
The SASC language also contains several other Guam- and region-specific provisions that are not in the HASC version. To assess the military’s ability to respond in a conflict, the SASC (Sec. 344) calls for a report on the “plan for maintaining the proficiency of the Navy and the Air Force, respectively, in executing the emergency movement of munitions stored in weapons storage areas” in Guam.
With a view toward an increasing military role for other islands in the region, the SASC also calls for an assessment of the plans to implement “Joint Task Force Micronesia” including requirements for funding, resources and personnel (Sec. 1075). Two very specific Guam-related provisions also show up in the SASC version. One would extend the military’s ability to bring in H-2B laborers from the current deadline of December 2023 to December 2029 (Sec. 1041). The second provision authorizes the lease of nonexcessed land to the Government of Guam “for (a) hospital and medical campus, Barrigada Transmitter Site” (Sec. 2806).
Community impact
U.S. military policy and plans related to Guam have a significant impact on the community. It is important that these be understood so the people in Guam are not the last to know about decisions being made in Washington for them. The NDAA is a touchstone for both near-term and over-the-horizon plans that the military has. Guam’s sole nonvoting delegate to the U.S. Congress cannot be expected to bend the will of the federal government to every Guam need or desire. Keeping the people of Guam informed about Guam-specific legislation that impacts our lives, however, is an important baseline.
