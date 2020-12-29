Leadership challenges have existed since before the Garden of Eden.
Depending upon your understanding of the Bible, even God had organizational problems, losing one of his top executives and a third of the workforce during a takeover attempt.
In the garden, he hired two more and had to fire both due to behavioral issues.
Leadership is tough, even if you’re the creator of the universe.
Popular leadership styles
Here are five of the most common:
1. Transformational Leader. Inspirational, motivational, a visionary who has the ability to help people connect their values to the values of the organization. Innovation and change are big parts of it.
2. Participatory Leader. Employees are treated as true stakeholders, encouraged to voice opinions, and help in decision-making.
3. Value-based Leader. Shared core values are stressed, as is mission and purpose. This leader “walks the talk,” and never strays from the basic principles the organization was founded on.
4. Situational Leader. Behaviors and tactics are matched to what they feel works best for the style and particular requirements of the individual.
5. Servant Leader. This is someone who focuses almost exclusively on other people’s needs and success as their highest priority. They flip the traditional organizational model upside down, and share power.
No shortage of information
I entered the term “leadership” at Amazon, and it returned over 100,000 listings. Add to that articles and posts in various platforms, and the numbers grow to ridiculous proportions.
If you and I truly want to learn about leading others, every conceivable aspect of the topic has likely been chewed over countless times.
Then explain why…
We have such a glaring lack of capable leaders in business and government. I don’t get it. Are the books and articles all wrong?
Or, is it possible that we have too much information and people get confused?
Is it also possible that while many books and articles on this topic are consumed, this confusion leads to too little of the knowledge being implemented?
Is accountability a problem?
How about a simpler method?
Every few years somebody comes up with a catchy name for a new leadership style, publishes a book, creates a movement and makes a boatload of money.
In the pursuit of that goal for 2021, I hereby offer the G.U.A.M. Method:
G is for gratitude. Appreciate the opportunity to lead. It’s a gift. Also appreciate every person on your team. Each one is your chance to contribute to and help build a special career, and a person who may become a leader in their own right. Beware. Gratitude is obvious. Obvious in its presence, and obvious in its absence.
U is understanding. Get to know the people on your team. The more you know about them, the better you’ll be able to reach them.
A is for Altitude. Teach people to always be pushing higher. Poet Robert Browning once wrote, “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a Heaven for?” It obviously applies to women as well. Learn to coach each person on your team, and show them that the only ceiling they have is the one they impose upon themselves. Make it clear that you don’t see a ceiling when you see them — only stars.
M goes to motivation. If I exhibit gratitude, and they feel it, understanding and they know it, help them want altitude and they achieve it — my efforts to motivate are going to pay off.
G.U.A.M. for engagement
The Gallup Organization annually surveys worker engagement rates, and for many years the numbers have shown that about one of three workers is actively engaged.
Of the two in three who are not engaged, a big chunk of those are actively disengaged — which means they have chosen to mentally dial out.
If you want better engagement with workers, train your leaders in the G.U.A.M.
Method. They can still be focused on key performance indicators and the bottom line, while building stronger, more productive, and longer lasting worker relationships.
It starts at the top
People want to follow when they are inspired to do so. G.U.A.M. can do that in your organization.
A final note, just to be clear.
This isn’t something that gets delegated. Executives have to buy in and lead the way. Then it gets real.
Jerry Roberts helps workers at all levels communicate better. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.