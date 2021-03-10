Gearing up to garden

While most people spend these early spring days cleaning, therefore luxuriating in the sparkling joys of their labors, our house becomes quite unkempt. It is cluttered, every surface is inundated with pots and trays of seedlings or cuttings. We stopped tucking the broom into the discreet space between the fridge and its adjacent cupboard days ago. Why bother? There is always potting soil, grit, or some other propagating-related dross to coax into the dustpan.
As much as I love gardening, it does make for dirty gardeners. In the early spring, mud is the main culprit, churned with generous assistance from wintermelt and first rains. One remains, at the very least, grimy until autumn. The house thereupon maintains general disarray until the ground has properly drained of natural and necessary immersions, planting schemes have been achieved, and any new projects involving stone, sawdust and soil have been completed. At this point, the broom isn’t the only thing left within easy reach; the vacuum cleaner is plainly in the corner, a hamper is set inside the back door to catch dirty clothes, a clean towel or two beside it; and regularly-used laundry goes directly from the dryer barrel back upon the body.
As the polar vortex and COVID-19 conspired to make us overly critical of our lives indoors, my efforts focused on editing my wardrobe. In the late 80s, clothing designers unleashed all-black collections onto the runways that trickled into the street. For many years, black became the go to pigment for many. For one thing, it was easy; secondly, it was slimming. It was all but forgotten that our dark garments were fashion’s response to the AIDS epidemic.
My own wardrobe followed suit not only with the formerly black trend and most recently with color. However, in the lockdown, I jettisoned the jewel tones returning to the inky hue as my own creative, if unoriginal, response to the pandemic. I also cut my hair, I am completely shorn. As I type this column, I am as keenly aware of cool air blowing around my head, and I am slightly forlorn. The main reason I kept long hair for many years was that I disliked getting it cut. I’ll have to get over it now. At least it matches my monastic attitude.
Our COVID-19 response to the garden, however, is everything but a mournful, gloomy monotone. Throughout the winter, seeds were ordered, garden structures were planned, sunlight was scrutinized, and plantings tripled in variety. We are determined that the garden be full of color, a rebellious celebration in the face of the grim epoch.
Many of us have unspoken responses to these dark days. For many, it has been bread baking. Many more have taken to home exercise trends such as Peloton. An overabundance of animal shelters have become empty of rescues which are now in homes helping to fill the void created by social distancing and shutdowns. Men have grown their beards; women have colored their hair by themselves. Indeed, while many experts claim that our world will change how it operates, everyday people understand that we already look different, too.
Still, an overwhelming number of individuals have turned their yards, balconies and window sills into gardens. Last fall I went to my local landscaping supply company to order a truckload of soil and they were out. Who runs out of soil? It was a Chinese restaurant running out of rice – a true personal crisis. “Why?” I asked desperately.
“Because everyone and her uncle has been here,” was the terse response from my clearly overwhelmed regular merchant.
Real truth about gardening is that it is highly aggravating, physically demanding and fraught with disappointment, the degree to which one might actually break down, cry, kick and scream. Times when aphids attack what looked like a sturdy start of carrots, or when a mammal eats entire rows of your most gorgeous Asiatic lilies. It is these gut-wrenching realities that make the gardener more determined, more creative, and by some miracle, patient. Ultimately, it is the combination of hope, success, failure and disappointment that produces a person worthy of manipulating the wonders that are soil, water, sunshine and flora.
If you haven’t yet joined this army of hopeful alchemists, I encourage you to do so soon. Simply put, gardening is one of those rare pursuits that puts the rest of your life in order, although the exercise, itself, sometimes looks nothing of the sort.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.