I went to the Business Recovery Summit hosted by the Guam Chamber of Commerce on July 7 and learned that almost 50,000 working-age people in Guam do not want a job, while many businesses around the island are actually short of staff.
I therefore tried to figure out which labor and employment survey revealed the number. I found a report from the Guam Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, released in March, showed 49,330 working-age people “did not want a job” during the survey period. Reasons for not wanting a job included the inability to arrange child care, school attendance, family responsibility and the belief that no jobs are available.
My mother is a housewife. She has never had a job. She stayed home and took good care of me, my sister and my brothers when we were young. I do believe my mom played a very important role in our family. It is absolutely beneficial to our society that more happy families exist in the community.
If there are family members who need someone to look after them, for example, grandfather, grandmother, or people with serious medical conditions, the person who stays home to be a caregiver is also contributing a lot to the family as well as the community. I think they deserve recognition and I hope they understand their very unique self-worth.
Benefits beyond cash
Most psychologists agree that having a job to go to every day is closely linked to self-esteem. When having a job, people usually feel they are a contributing member of society. Although the feeling is mostly subconscious, people with self-esteem do like themselves better and value their achievements. It is very important to our mental health.
If people do not have a reason, for example, going to work, to get up in the morning, people are more likely to stay up until 3 or 4 a.m. Health experts have warned that habits like these often increase the risk for high blood pressure that threatens our heart health. A meta-analysis published in 2022 also discovered that, across 39 studies, night owls had a significantly higher risk of developing diabetes, along with other conditions.
That is why, if there is no special reason, it is better to have a job to go to every day or at least take a part-time position. In Guam’s many families with Asian culture, parents might be OK with their sons and daughters having no job and staying with them. However, all members in such a very supportive family also need to notice that “taking a break” is fine, but not having a job for a long time could significantly affect health, especially the mental part.
It is very likely that people experience depression once the period of unemployment becomes too long. A survey conducted in 2013 as part of the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index showed that 19% Americans who have been unemployed for a year or more said they currently have or are being treated for depression, almost double the rate among those who have been unemployed for five weeks or less.
A 2011 study of long-term unemployment published by the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University found that half of participants experienced negative emotions leading them to isolate themselves from friends and associates. Among the long-term unemployed, 31.1% reported spending two hours or less with family or friends the previous day, versus 21.5% among short-term unemployed adults.
Positions available
Guam’s tourism industry is undeniably a massive contributor to the island’s economy. The Guam Visitors Bureau’s report shows that the tourism industry directly and indirectly accounts for 60% of Guam’s total revenues. It should be not so difficult to get a job in this industry and working in this industry should have great potential for individuals developing their long-term career. If any individual is interested in working for tourism and hospitality, I believe Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association would be able and willing to help.
Construction industry is obviously growing in Guam. The construction boot camp offered by Guam Community College should be able to help those who are interested in construction jobs get the skills they need. If anyone is interested in the medical field, in addition to going to college to get degrees, the Guam Marianas Training Center that regularly offers several different training courses with national certifications should be considered or checked out.
According to the report from the Guam Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, released in March, 49,330 working-age people “did not want a job” while the total number of employed people was 70,460. The profile is obviously not so healthy. Thinking of a healthier individual and a healthier community, let’s create the environment, the atmosphere, and the culture of motivating people to get a job and have healthy self-esteem.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.