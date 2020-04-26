Editor's note: Lee Webber's column normally runs Mondays but due to the time-sensitive nature of the issue for the coming week, this is running ahead.
It’s time for Guam to get back to work!
I know quite a few medical professionals – practicing doctors on Guam – who believe the same. That with the caveat that includes social distancing, face masks and other reasonable constraints can easily be adopted or in most cases carried forward from today.
It most definitely needs to be a gradual return to normal.
We have willingly agreed – note that the key word is "willingly” – to remain in our homes for almost six weeks.
According to the recent remarks by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, it appears she's considering asking us to stay home until May 24 or longer, or until she has seen no new COVID-19 cases for a period of two weeks or 14 days.
What about all the other diseases, a number of which can take your life, we deal with each and every day?
Where does the government of Guam get the clear majority of revenue it needs to pay for all of the government employees?
The people in this category are clearly a protected class since the governor so willingly closed the majority of taxpaying businesses on the island while at the same time not furloughing any GovGuam employees.
In the event you don’t know, just like in the U.S. mainland, the answer to the aforementioned question is the government gets the vast majority of its revenues from the taxes and fees collected from small businesses.
As a thinking member of this community, I believe reopening Guam can be done with guidelines already in place.
However, as of Friday, there appears to be no defined, publicly shared plan for moving Guam forward.
So allow me to share something an acquaintance of mine who is a medical professional constructed and shared a number of days ago.
The local COVID-19 situation has improved to the point where we are having only zero to one new positive case per day and only three people hospitalized. These numbers do not include the Navy's USS Theodore Roosevelt positive cases which have exceeded 800.
Guam's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at 140 as of Friday. There have been five deaths and 126 recoveries.
What's new? Antibody testing. The routine swab of your nose or throat only shows if you have a current infection. Antibody testing, which is done via a blood sample, tells if you've had the disease in the past and are now immune and have little chance of getting infected again. Antibody testing is just starting to become commercially available in the states and once available will help tell the true number of those who have been infected and had no symptoms, which has been estimated to be 50-80 times the number of those who have tested positive for active COVID-19 infection.
So how do we reopen Guam for business?
First, get rid of the roadblocks. The positive case numbers and hospitalization rates were already trending downward before the roadblocks were placed;
Second, reopen low-customer-density businesses. These businesses have minimal close-quarters contact. These would include sporting goods stores, banks, pet shops, etc. Even in these stores, one should still wear a mask and practice 6-foot social distancing.
High-customer-density businesses would probably need to remain closed for now. These include bars, night clubs, theaters, sit-down restaurants, and hotels as lobbies and elevators pose a high risk, etc. These would remain closed until the results of reopening the low-customer-dense businesses are known.
Hotels present a specific problem – even if they open, there is the risk of foreign travelers reinfecting Guam. Arriving travelers should have documentation of being virus-free by presenting a recent COVID-19 test showing a negative result or that they are already immune by showing results they have antibodies.
Well, that’s it, onward and upward Guam!
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.