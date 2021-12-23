Following the end of World War II, there were a lot of positive moves to politically develop Guam. The Guam Congress was able to accomplish several important goals after the war including a very positive effort to obtain U.S. citizenship and an Organic Act for Guam.
After the Organic Act was passed in 1950, the Guam Legislature set to work on creating a strong government framework over the next 25 years. In looking at the laws passed between 1950 and 1975, the work was substantial. Further, there were far fewer laws passed every year during this time frame on Guam.
In a nutshell, between 1950 and 1975, a large number of very positive things were going on to politically develop Guam. There was a successful effort to get a delegate to Congress. As mentioned before, the U.S. Congress proposed this in the first Organic Act of Guam draft in 1947. Guam also was able to push for an elected governor of Guam rather than a governor appointed by the U.S. president.
In the post-1970 political phase for Guam, a number of important steps were taken. Local Guam leaders were envious of the political progress being made by the former trust territories. The Northern Mariana Islands were made into a commonwealth. While not shared with Guam leaders, the Ford administration fully intended that Guam should receive the same type of status or better. If President Ford’s directives had been followed, Guam would be a commonwealth also. In 1976, the U.S. Congress granted Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands the authority to write internal constitutions.
Under the leadership of Carl Gutierrez, Guam was able to get a draft constitution passed by the U.S. Congress. Though this draft was later voted down by the public, it is still on the books and might be able to still be approved. The U.S. Virgin Islands has tried several times and has not had a draft approved by Congress.
From the late 1980s to late 1990s, Guam sought to have a Commonwealth Act passed. The political approach used by our government was in effect, “Take it or leave it.” That particular approach does not work well. Instead of taking feedback from Congress and updating the document, all efforts to secure a commonwealth were largely sidetracked. Why?
In 1996-1997, Guam Public Law 23-147 was passed. Bill 765 was passed by a lame duck Legislature in mid-December 1996. The bill was vetoed by acting Gov. Bordallo because it was feared that the commonwealth efforts would be disrupted. At the legislative hearings to consider the veto, there were ample promises and assertions made that the Commonwealth Act effort would continue. While there was a hearing at the U.S. Congress later in 1997, all other efforts were dropped to pursue a commonwealth.
There are two self-determination commissions on the books, 1 GCA 17 for all of the people of Guam and 1 GCA 21 which is limited to just CHamoru people. Guam should staff both and overcome the inertia caused by PL 23-147.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.