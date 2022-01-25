We’re three weeks into 2022 and if many of those New Year’s resolutions are still in effect, they probably have something to do with increasing workouts to lose holiday weight gains. Does that ring a bell with you?
That’s great for the body, but how about a workout for the brain?
Brainercise?
The brain controls every function of the body, so it makes sense to keep it in top shape. However, what exactly does that mean? How do you exercise your brain? What kind of exercises are useful? How long should the workouts be? How will I know the exercises are working?
Information is everywhere
The topic of brain health has grown rapidly over the years, and there’s a huge amount of research projects, books, courses, apps and pop-culture solutions that promise answers.
In some ways, the amount of information is a barrier to the average person who just wants to do relatively simple things to improve their overall brain health.
Most of the emphasis in developing better brain health is aimed at senior citizens, though I believe people as young as their 20s will benefit from learning how to strengthen their brain. Again, we can keep things simple.
1. Write more
Writing is a main way to communicate our thoughts. Writing is an active process and, if not distracted — put that phone on do not disturb — it engages us to focus thoughts to paper. Yes, I said paper. Some experts say that the physical act of writing, not keyboarding, but physically writing, is important. It’s also different.
We communicate so much through the keyboard, or thumbs on the phone, and not that much by the conventional means of grabbing a pen and writing something out.
2. Learn something new
It could be a work skill you’ve never been exposed to before, or you might try a hobby. The brain exercising benefits come when you go for something you’ve had no experience with.
If you work with your hands at your job, fixing things, maybe you can pick up a hobby that’s not about a physical act or repetitive work, and instead might be more perceptive or visual, like painting.
If you work on the computer all day at your job, maybe the new hobby is to take a class on how to do basic auto repair, or woodworking. Again, the key word here is different. Force the brain to create new connections to information.
3. Challenge your habits
Most of us put on our shoes the same way, every time. If you put them on with right foot first, it’s likely always right foot first.
You’ll put underwear and pants on with the same leg first, every time. You put a shirt or blouse on the same arm first, all the time. You can see where I’m going with this.
The exercise for the brain is to change those things. According to psychologists, it helps to put the other leg into the pants first, put on the other sock first, tie the other shoe first, and so on. It will feel weird at the beginning. At least it did for me.
I’d go home with a different route, held the phone with the other hand and, in short, do everything I could think of the opposite way. The goal was to do this for 30 days, and the theory was that I would be forcing my brain to make new neural connections. In other words, I would be exercising my brain.
The results
I did my best, forgot a bunch of times, and it wasn’t even close to perfect, but I found myself concentrating more on things I had always taken for granted. The dominant hand didn’t end up any less dominant, but the other hand seemed to get stronger. Something else, I got a boost in creativity. My critical thinking skills seemed to become a little stronger.
How about you?
Does your brain need exercise? Could you commit to doing a whole bunch of things differently, for a month?
Start today. Eat with the other hand. Pick up your phone with the other hand. Put on clothes the other way. Write a letter. Learn a new skill. Your brain will be glad you did.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.