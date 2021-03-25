In 1901, a group of 32 Guam citizens petitioned the federal government for a better political structure with the United States. At the time, Guam was governed directly by the U.S. military, and the citizens of Guam wanted a stable civilian government. In the years preceding World War II, additional petitions were made in 1917, 1925, 1929, 1933 and 1936. The Guampedia website is a good resource and the 1901 petition can be read directly on this website. Like every other U.S. territory, with the possible exception of California, Guam has had a long history of struggling with getting a better deal from the United States government.
In 1947, the Guam Congress sent a resolution to the U.S. Congress asking for U.S. citizenship and an Organic Act. By July 1947, the U.S. Congress began to consider H.R. 4340, the draft Organic Act. This draft act is also on the Guampedia website and is a very interesting read. It is a good thought experiment to try to imagine what our government would be like today if this 1947 bill had been made into law. Unfortunately, the bill was stalled in the Congress. The 1949 Guam Congress made a second petition for an Organic Act and citizenship and then walked out over a dispute with the Navy governor.
How was the 1947 draft Organic Act different from the 1950 Organic Act of Guam? First, the first section of the 1947 proposal sought to grant the citizens of Guam United States citizenship. The fourth section of this document covers a bill of rights for Guam. In 1947, there was a provision prohibiting plural marriage. This was not in the 1950 Organic Act of Guam, but it is in the 1954 Organic Act of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The 1950 Organic Act of Guam contains far stronger protections against discrimination than the 1947 draft. In fact, the 1950 act contains language very similar to the language in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Section six of the 1947 draft act has a very different type of legislative body for Guam. The proposal was for a two-house body, similar to 49 of the current 50 U.S. states. The legislature was also only supposed to meet from February to April, except for special sessions called by the governor. Each member of the legislature was to be paid $15 per day of session and 15 cents per mile for travel. In today's dollars, this would be about $175 per session day. In the case of veto overrides, there was a process to appeal to the U.S. president if needed. The 1947 draft also included five classes of funding priorities for the government. Under the 1947 proposal, Guam was to have a four-year term resident commissioner represent Guam in the Congress. This was not included in the 1950 Organic Act but was added nearly 20 years later.
H.R. 4340 contains a number of good ideas. It also shows that the U.S. Congress was working diligently on improving Guam.
Ronald McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.