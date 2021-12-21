If you had the perspective of someone who was looking to move up, to get further and do better, what are some things you could do to increase your chances? This week and next, we’ll explore ideas to better position yourself to advance in 2022.
No tall mountains to climb, just simple things to add to your image and standing in the organization. These things, if done right and done consistently, could lead to some doors opening for you.
1. Upgrade value to your employer
What you do, what I do, what the person across from us does, today and every day, matters to the overall health and well-being of the organization.
More than ever, employers need people to step up and deliver.
Look for ways to add value, even if the boss doesn’t ask for it, and even without additional compensation. It won’t go unnoticed.
The reality is that Guam now has more people who want to work than we have available positions. Reinforcing your worth is adding job insurance.
2. Be more enthusiastic
Enthusiasm is contagious. So is negativity. Positivity and negativity are as much viruses as is the coronavirus, but there is one huge difference. Nobody is asymptomatic. You don’t need to jam a swab up somebody’s nose to guess their condition. It’s plain to see in their attitude.
Think of the people around you. Which virus do they show symptoms of? Who has the negativity virus, talking down people in the company, or ideas, and always looking to throw cold water on somebody else’s joy?
You know who they are
As you read the word “negativity,” whose face are you seeing? If I asked the worker next to you the same question, whose face would they be seeing?
Now, who has the positivity virus? Who brightens the day of everybody they meet? Whose face are you seeing now? How would you feel if it was your face your coworkers visualized?
It starts at the top with the ultimate leader. If that’s you and you’re not enthusiastic, why on Earth should anybody else be? Become a superspreader and infect the rest of the managers. They, in turn, then pass it to every other member of the team.
3. Ask for more challenging work
Could you say, “Hey boss, If I can maintain quality and still find a way to get my workload done faster, freeing up maybe 30, 60, or 90 minutes a day, can I use that time on a project?” Or, “Hey boss, have you got something on your plate that you think I could help you with?”
Employers love stuff like this. I promise you, whether or not the big boss has a project for you to jump into, he/she won’t forget who made the offer.
If nothing comes of it right away, you wait a week and repeat the offer. This is the kind of move you make when you want to separate yourself from the pack.
It has the potential to elevate you in the eyes of leaders.
4. Be accountable
It’s another way of stepping up. Admit your mistakes, learn from them, and help others avoid the same issues.
Employers want people who walk through the door with the enthusiasm I mentioned, and also who lead by their actions, even if they now don’t have a fancy title to go along with it.
We all need to be accountable. That means being accountable not just to our boss and to the owners, but to each other. If we don’t achieve that, the journey will be much rougher than it needs to be.
There’s more to come
I’ll add to this list next week, but if you do just the four things already mentioned, your year is going to be very different from what most others will experience. Guaranteed.
None of what I’ve suggested here will cost you a dime. More enthusiasm, greater accountability, doing more, and seeking to add overall value can be filed under the category of “attitude.”
You can take this to the bank, our attitude will play a key role in what we are able to ring up in 2022. Set sail with the right mindset, and your journey, starting now, might lead you to destinations you can’t even imagine.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.