The new year is just days away. If you’ve had thoughts of pushing forward and advancing your interests in 2022, hopefully, we can help.
What follows are simple ideas. No degrees or certifications are needed to do any of them.
Just focus, commitment, and taking action. If that describes how you handle your career, you’ll be on your way.
Part one of this series dealt with enthusiasm, seeking challenges, accountability, and adding greater value to your employer. To get it, go to the Guam Daily Post website: bit.ly/wzone190
5. Get a coach or mentor
It can be your boss, your boss’s boss, or a senior leader in your company.
There’s also a big internet out there. Maybe your industry group can assist. Or is there a Facebook or LinkedIn group you can join?
Help is available
I’ve blazed a couple of trails in my life, and I’ve also had successful people help me cross a few barriers with good advice. If you’re the kind of person who has to cover every bit of ground yourself and you don’t want anyone else’s help, then fine, have at it.
On the other hand, seeking counsel from someone who has walked the path you’re following can accelerate your progress.
6. Plan your development for 2022
Most workers in Guam leave the decision for what they learn up to their employer. If they get training, that’s nice. If not, they don’t see it as a big deal. I suggest a different mindset.
I want my employer to have a strong desire to invest in my growth. I want them to know that every dollar they spend on my development will come back to them in multiples. This provides them with a big ROI — return on investment.
If you can get the right people thinking like that, you’ll always have a better chance to get the training you’re after.
Make a list of the learning advancement you want. Talk to your HR manager and your boss, and start pitching them. Don’t be afraid to keep asking.
If your employer steps up
Each time your employer opens his/her wallet and does invest in you, I want you to 1.) Thank the people who made the decision. 2.) Tell them what you learned and how you plan to use it. 3.) When you have good results to report from applying what you learned, tell those same people.
This affirms that ROI. When they know you deliver results, they’ll want to spend more on you.
7. Get to know as many people as possible in the organization
This increases your influence. Making friends and developing relationships results in greater enjoyment on the job.
It also expands your knowledge of the organization and the people who make things happen. This helps when you come up against conflict.
Some people will say, “But I’m not good at meeting people. I never know what to say.” I get it. I said the same thing to myself during a time when I struggled with networking and building relationships. You know what? It was easier the more I tried.
Influence is a career builder
Relationships and influence open doors. That may not be important to you now, but one day it could make or break your plans.
Not sure where to start? Who do you know in other departments who can introduce you to people? Take breaks and lunches with someone different every day for a couple of weeks.
9. Do the little things
The examples I’ve used in my training are picking up trash in the parking lot, when other workers walk right by it. Or answering the phone when everyone lets it ring and ring.
If you owned the company, what would you do? Would you ignore the phone ringing, or leave the trash where it is? Of course not. So, act like you own the place.
10. Become a problem solver
It’s one of the absolute strongest and most sought-after attributes you can have. Every organization wants and needs people who can solve problems and make good decisions.
As I said, there’s no rocket science in any of this. Anyone with a strong enough desire can do it all. Best wishes with your new year’s strategy.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.