The very name of our island of Guåhan is rooted in the word guåha, to have, which conveys the sense of being a “gifted” or bountiful place. CHamoru people are described as hospitable and generous. We are indeed geftao. Notwithstanding, the breadth and depth of the value of gineftao may not be readily apparent.
The term is a compound word comprised of two root words: the amplifying gef, which means “more or very much” and taotao, which literally means person. To understand geftao though, one has to understand the associated concept of mama’taotao, which is a behavior. Translated literally it means “to act human.” It recognizes the worth and dignity of people. Combined, geftao is defined as “charitable, generous, or giving.”
During this season of sharing and gift-giving, it is important to recognize how this CHamoru value is operationalized. The cultural practice of generosity is not just sharing what you have open-endedly. The ritualized practices of giving between family members, relatives and clans are integral to the CHamoru custom of chenchule,’ which is an elaborate system of exchange, responsibility and obligation.
On a personal level, individuals who share their resources and talents are described as being geftao. Sharing is highly valued in CHamoru culture. It is both expected and respected. We are very other-focused. To be stingy or meskinu is undesirable. It implies that someone is self-absorbed and self-ingratiating.
The giving of food (måsa and måta’), service (cho’cho kånnai); and, more recently, money for helping kin during times of need are part of the reciprocal system of social well-being or inafa’maolek. This represents much more than just contributing to a party or event. Exchanges in the form of chenchule’ or ika – given during the death of a family member, relative or someone connected through marriage - are measured and tracked like investments. There are returns on these investments when the giver needs assistance. The cycle is ongoing. Reciprocal obligations span generations. This is very different than the Western concept of gift-giving.
There are several other forms of giving or gifting which are not tied to the system of chenchule’. When an adult or elder gives money or a present to a younger person as a treat or to mark a special occasion like a birthday or graduation, there is no expectation that the child will return the gesture in kind.
Before cars became a staple, going from one village to another to visit relatives or attend baptisms, weddings and funerals was arduous and often took a lot of time. The host customarily gave food and drink or tengguang to sustain the travelers on their return journey. When family members, co-workers or relatives go on trips, very often a travel gift of money is given. This is very much in the tradition of offering visitors provisions or ko’lao for their return home, especially if they have to travel great distances. Tengguang can also mean a portable meal carried to work or school. Lunch pails, bento boxes and brown bags have replaced the traditional multi-layered sattén or tin food container.
When I was studying in Hawaii, every time my aunts and uncles would come to Honolulu for a business meeting, medical treatment or for leisure, they would put a bill in my hand and tell me to “buy ice cream.” They referred to those ‘gifts in the hand’ as tengguang.
Another form of sharing or apatte which is often misunderstood is the practice of balutan. Apatte literally means to share parts or apportion. In the CHamoru context this traditionally related to dividing harvests, catches of fish and the like, especially with elders or those who participated in the work.
During feasts or gupot, the remaining food after serving would be divided and distributed to those who helped with set-up, food preparation or contributed to the meal. The bundling of each portion is called balutan. There is a specific etiquette attached to this practice, which is ignored these days. Some guests actually balutan before the meal or pile food on plates for taking home during the feast. This is awkward and inappropriate. The custom is for the host to package and share what remains.
The moral of the story is that CHamoru generosity is not haphazard, blind or without responsibility. It is complex and deeply ingrained in tradition.