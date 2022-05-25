At the end of every year, I like to take a moment and think about what these previous months taught me about students, education, the profession and myself. I should say that like most teachers, I'm exhausted and my nerves are shot; perhaps I take this pause to think of something positive. And boy could I use this moment. It used to be that teachers were excited about the impending summer break. But in the past few years, I've noticed a growing and unshakable gloom among my colleagues.
No one's excited. No one's even smiling.
There are so few of us left in the building, that many of us haven't had a planning period in years. For those of you not in the know, the planning period is the treasured minutes during the day that allows you to catch up on work that you would otherwise have to take home. Many of us have had this time replaced by a core subject that is intense and highly scrutinized. I am sure this alone accounts for the doldrums.
I imagine it also has something to do with a new kind of teacher that has recently popped up in buildings, a kind that I have recently become. We are the group of teachers who explored the many new job openings and were made offers in other districts for thousands of dollars more than we were earning. More money for the same job – seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, for veteran teachers who have not made this move, there is resentment toward newcomers, like me. I can tell you that I've been on the receiving end of such scrutiny and anger. No fun.
Also, teachers are in a bad mood because – like everyone else – we're tired of all of it. The COVID-19 and post-COVID stress, the gas prices that are most likely taking a toll on planned cross-country drives, and the awkward maneuvering in an institution that is struggling to survive. There. I said it. Education is an ailing industry. The pressure is widespread and oppressive; it takes on mutated forms as it passes through the layers.
Still, there are many wonderful things about being a teacher. I'm in it to feel like I belong in a school. Students ground me, and make me feel like returning to create a safe, comfortable space for them, and for myself.
But here's the one unfortunate thing I learned from them this year: That often, they are used as ammunition between teachers. I never, in my wildest musings, ever believed that this actually could happen. I mean, this nonsense occurs in unhealthy homes, this we know. But school is supposed to be the place where children don't have to be put in the middle of bickering adults.
In my case, a teacher who doesn't like me very much withheld a special education accommodation for a student on my caseload. Outrageous, isn't it? Look, however one teacher may feel about a colleague, you can't withhold services from a student you share mutually. Not only is this an awful thing to do to the kid, but it is also against federal regulations. What an eye-opener for me. In the future, I must examine my students' performance by taking this malady into consideration. Although it is new to me, I'm sure this particular tragedy isn't new to teaching.
What I learned about education is that every student needs some sort of accommodation. I have rarely met a student who thrives well in every situation. Even though a student might have high reading, writing and math levels, they may need regularly recognized emotional or social support. Low-functioning kids aren't the only students who need interventions. Every kid needs one. As a matter of fact, I found myself supporting kids who did not have (individualized special education plans). Learning should be structured so that every student is given the opportunity for an alternative learning or testing environment, or plain, old-fashioned help.
On the professional front, I learned that teachers can and should name their price for doing the job. I actually negotiated my new salary, and this should be the norm. It is silly for teachers to feel that they cannot argue for an increase in pay based on their skill sets and experience. If administrative professionals in education can, so should classroom teachers.
I suppose that the tone of the times in public education has tempered me a bit, and made me open to bending in areas I was previously unshakable. For instance, in giving a professional relationship another chance.
True story: In the early days in my new district, I locked horns with a veteran teacher. Today, we are the best of buddies. That would have never happened before, but look at me now. I'm a little afraid to see how much softer I become in the 2022-2023 school year.