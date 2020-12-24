Whether it is a traditional story or a new one, all families can make reading aloud part of their holiday tradition. So turn off the television, get comfortable, cuddle up, relax and spend time together. Below is a list of 10 great seasonal books for families to enjoy:
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Scrooge was a miser. His money was his life. Then, one Christmas Eve, Scrooge received three visitors who showed him not only the true meaning of Christmas, but the true meaning of his life as well.
“The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore. Santa and his reindeer land on the snowy roof. While Santa delivers the toys inside, the elves and the reindeer frolic around. After Santa delivers all of the gifts, he swiftly reins in the mischief-makers and flies away.
“The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. In this vividly illustrated book, a young boy is swept away by Santa on Christmas Eve to the North Pole.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss. The Grinch, hates Who-ville's holiday celebrations, and plans to steal all the presents to prevent Christmas from coming. To his amazement, Christmas comes anyway, and the Grinch discovers the true meaning of the holiday.
“The Baker's Dozen: A Saint Nicholas Tale” by Aaron Shepard. Van Amsterdam, the baker was known for his honesty as well as for his delicious Saint Nicholas cookies. He always gave his customers exactly what they paid for - not more and not less. One day a mysterious old woman came to him on Saint Nicholas Day, and insisted that a dozen is thirteen! When Van would not give her the extra cookie, she put a curse on his business. Now he believes that only Saint Nicholas can help him.
“Seven Spools of Thread” by Angela Shelf Medearis. This story weaves the seven principles of Kwanzaa into a vibrant retelling of an African folktale about quarrelsome brothers whose common purpose brings them together.
“The Flying Latke” by Arthur Yorinks. Recounts how a potato pancake airborne over New Jersey traps a family together for the eight days and nights of Hanukkah.
“Santa's Book of Names” by David McPhail. A touching, warmly illustrated story about a young boy who finds Santa's Christmas gift list, accompanies him on his sleigh, and in the process, learns to read. Its message for children is twofold: first, that reading is important, and second, that with practice, they can learn.
“The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats. This book captures the magic and wonder of snow by recounting the adventures of a young boy on a snowy day.
“A Wish to Be a Christmas Tree” by Colleen Monroe. A beautifully illustrated book tells a heartwarming story that celebrates the bonds of friendship in times when things do not go exactly as we had hoped.
You can find these books at your favorite book seller, traditional or online. So, stock up on as many as you can, and enjoy many happy hours of reading together as a family.
Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.