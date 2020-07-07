One day legendary investor Warren Buffett sat down to talk with his pilot of 10 years, Mike Flint. He wanted to discuss Flint’s career goals. Buffett smiled and said, “The fact that you’re still working for me tells me I’m not doing my job.”
Buffett knows that a good manager is one who helps his workers develop and advance on their goals. He asked Flint to perform a simple exercise, based on what Buffett calls his 5/25 rule.
How it works
First, you list the 25 things you want to accomplish in the foreseeable future.
This could be anything, job-related or otherwise. The only limit is your imagination.
Second, you rank these items in order of importance and circle the top five.
Most people can come up with 25, but have trouble choosing the top five.
What are your strongest desires?
Flint managed to get through it all and handed it to Buffett, all 25 listed and the top five selected, who then responded, “I see the top five, now what are you going to do with the remaining 20 items?”
Flint replied, “The top five are my primary focus but the other 20 come in at a close second. They are not as urgent but I still plan to give them dedicated effort.” He said he would work on those as he could while pursuing the five priorities.
Recipe for failure
Buffett shot back: “No. You’ve got it wrong. Everything you didn’t circle just became your ‘Avoid-At-All-Cost list.’ No matter what, these things get no attention from you until you’ve succeeded with your top five.” Flint was stunned.
Would you be stunned?
There has never been any time in history when it’s been more important to be able to make choices and stick with them. Almost all of us suffer from the “bright, shiny object” syndrome. We’re following a path, see something new and then we go do that. Pretty soon, we see another shiny object and we start chasing that one. On and on it goes.
Our attention is under attack
We have too many options and there are more coming after us every day.
We’re also afflicted with FOMO — the fear of missing out — and because we think we have to be involved in everything, we lose track of what we say is important.
It’s unlikely this will change any time soon, if ever. Our options are likely only going to expand as we advance further into our careers.
We must narrow our focus
Our odds of success improve when we follow one path, become proficient with it, then pursue the next thing. Trying to do too many things at once can lead to success in nothing. Tough as it may be to consider, the realistic chances that we’ll do well with items outside of our top five, are slim. Very slim. More likely, they’ll only serve to distract us from our main goals.
What’s your 25? Then, what’s your top five, in order of priority? Can you choose? Can you choose? Then, can you stick with them? My friends at The Post has provided 25 lines below to list the top 25 things you want to accomplish in the near future. When you’re done, circle the top five, pick one and get after it!
1_______________________________________________
2_______________________________________________
3_______________________________________________
4_______________________________________________
5_______________________________________________
6_______________________________________________
7_______________________________________________
8_______________________________________________
9_______________________________________________
10_______________________________________________
11_______________________________________________
12_______________________________________________
13_______________________________________________
14_______________________________________________
15_______________________________________________
16_______________________________________________
17_______________________________________________
18_______________________________________________
19_______________________________________________
20_______________________________________________
21_______________________________________________
22_______________________________________________
23_______________________________________________
24_______________________________________________
25_______________________________________________
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.