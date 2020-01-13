Several years ago, I spoke to a group of high school seniors about personal budgeting as part of a bank-sponsored program. Prior to my talk, I pondered what I would present as my assumption was that the students would have some grasp of the topic. Was I surprised!
To make the presentation interesting, I asked the students to list the items and services they would need to live independently. After listing an apartment, a vehicle, utilities, insurance, food, and gasoline, I asked them to create a list of things they wanted. This inventory included a cellphone, internet access, an X-Box, and additional cash for dining out and entertainment. After both lists were completed, the students were then instructed to plug in the amounts they believed they would need monthly for each item, and this is where it got interesting.
After discovering how much they would have to fork out on a monthly basis just to meet payment on their needs list, many wondered openly how they would be able to afford the things they had on their want list. One student remarked, “What do you mean, I can’t have the X-Box?”
What the students realized that morning was that while living under mom and dad’s roof, there’s a cost for everything they’ve been provided and that there are consequences when a choice is made to get a want over a need.
A couple of weeks after giving the presentation, I was engaged in a family intervention brought on by the lack of attention parents were giving to their children because of their busy lifestyles. What started as a mother’s anger over her teenage son’s disrespectful behavior evolved into a revelation of the son’s frustration over the lack of quality time his parents spend with him and his younger siblings.
While the boy acknowledged that his parents were spending a lot to send him and his siblings to a private school and allow them to go places and get things, his parents knew nothing about who he was or what his interests were. When asked if his family regularly sat together at the dinner table, the son replied yes, but his mom was always either talking or texting on her cellphone and his father was always reading something on his laptop.
The father didn’t even know that his son knew how to play the guitar.
So why did I go from talking to high school seniors about budgeting to a family intervention spurred by the lack of quality time? Because one is just as important as the other.
While it is imperative to strive and ensure that we live within our means and provide for the necessities and desires of our family, it is just as essential that we are attentive to their personal, emotional, and spiritual needs.
In today’s fast-paced life, we often find it is easier and less time-consuming to rely on fast food and high-tech gadgets to satisfy and please those we are responsible for. But when we begin to replace quality time and meaningful conversations with the ease and convenience of just buying things, we can blur the difference between what is needed and what is wanted.
So tonight, make a simple dinner that all can enjoy and have an attentive conversation around the table. The memories that you’ll begin to create will be worth more than what you can ever buy.