Norman Vincent Peale was an American minister and author best known for his book, "The Power of Positive Thinking." He was once quoted as saying, "The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism."
Is it that we don't like criticism, or could it be we don't like the way some people dish out criticism? In reality, it's a bit of both.
Most managers don't do it well
In my 25 years in the training business, and having encountered supervisors since throwing papers at age 13, I can tell you that relatively few managers really understand what criticism is, what it's meant to accomplish and how to deliver it so that it does the job.
Another factor: The vast majority of managers don't give enough of it. In a 2018 study, 81% of employees who rated their manager poorly, said she or he did not give sufficient feedback. People want to know where they stand with their boss and the organization. Don't you?
On the other hand, for employees who ranked their manager highly, lack of feedback was only an issue with 17%.
Don't sweat the terminology
In the context of providing an employee information about their performance, criticism and feedback mean the same thing. However, for some people, "criticism" has all sorts of negative fur attached to it.
Another option is correction. "Okay, a couple of things didn't go the way we wanted today. I'd like us to spend a few minutes looking for a correction, so we can get back on track."
Don't get stuck in the choice of words. Just make sure your intent is right, and you're emotionally ready to deal with the worker in front of you.
Intent and purpose
The purpose of criticism is not to establish your authority as the boss. It's not to beat people up. It's not to punish them. It's not even to set them straight "because they need it." The purpose of criticism is none of those things.
The purpose of effective criticism has three components – to change behavior, provide motivation and improve performance.
If criticism is truly designed to be constructive, as the majority of managers claim it is, those are the three components that have to be present. If they are not, you're wasting your time.
Sure, the supervisor can scream at people to get their attention, and scare them into compliance. It may provide some instant gratification, and even short-term results. However, the long-term benefits won't be there.
'But Jerry ... you don't get it'
Managers have told me, "If I don't yell at these people, the message won't get across." I've also had managers tell me that – sometimes – they just lose their cool and bark.
In my work, I've heard countless employees tell me stories of feedback that was unnecessarily negative. It goes like this: "Hey, I made a mistake, I didn't do it on purpose ... but that's how he/she made me feel."
I believe most people want to improve. If not, then that's a hiring issue. The majority will appreciate the right kind of feedback.
The power of words
If you're a manager and you've ever sat someone down over a mistake or behavioral problem, or to congratulate them on a job well done, you've likely seen various reactions to your words. It can go from happiness and excitement, to discouragement or to defensiveness, to name a few.
If you start screaming at a worker, or blaming or being abusive, those defensive walls are going to go up, and no serious progress is likely to be made.
Frame the conversation
Assuming you're not dealing with a situation that requires administrative action and discipline, use a simple opening statement like, "Thanks for coming in, Melanie. I'd like to discuss (the issue) with you, and to find a solution." That should help put Melanie's mind at ease, and eliminate the need to be defensive.
The safest bet is to limit the session to: "Here's what happened, here's what we learned and here's our objective – now how do we want to move forward?"
That's an inviting discussion that both manager and employee can feel good about, and it has a decent chance to yield the hoped-for result. More on this next week.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.