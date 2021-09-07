In the first part of this article, last Tuesday, we established that relatively few managers have a good handle on the purposes of employee feedback, or how to effectively deliver it.
Another critical issue is how much feedback (also called criticism) to give, and how often.
Management experts universally agree that learning how to provide feedback is one of the most important skills any supervisor will ever learn. If you didn’t catch it, you can read it here: https://bit.ly/gdpfeedback1.
Remember why we’re there
As mentioned previously, the three goals of effective feedback are to change behavior, provide motivation, and improve performance.
Managers need to keep those objectives in mind when interviewing a worker, whether for a general progress report or a specific concern. The question I always ask myself is, “What do I want coming out of this meeting?”
There is a lot that goes into this topic, so I’ll focus on correctional feedback for the balance of today’s article. In reality, we can sometimes stumble and fumble our way through a “praise” session, where everything is positive, and still be okay.
When it comes to correction, you want to be more precise.
This must be intentional
My advice to managers is to never call a worker into a feedback session until you know how you want it to end. Know the points you intend to make, and the questions you plan to ask.
If you know the employee reasonably well, you should be able to guess how they will react. Accordingly, you can think about your possible responses.
Why do a “walk-through”? It improves our chances to remember the key points, The events of the day can interrupt our thinking, and it’s too easy to forget things.
Be clear on the issue
Whether we’re dealing with a breakdown in a technical or procedural aspect of the job, or it’s strictly behavioral, we should make sure we’ve got all the facts before we take the meeting with the worker.
Keep asking questions until you’re sure you completely understand the scope of the problem. Finding out you really don’t have a clear understanding — in the feedback meeting — is bad timing and isn’t going to strengthen the worker’s confidence in your judgment.
This is particularly important in employee squabbles, where you get two different versions of a story and you have to dig for the facts.
Discuss and show corrections
When you move into the correction part of the conversation, explain or demonstrate the proper behavior or method you want the individual to model.
If it’s technical in nature, go step-by-step, as necessary, and lead them through it. The optimal way is to first explain it, then let them do it, under your guidance.
Not everybody learns from an explanation. Many people need more engagement, and physically performing the task, where feasible, provides stronger assurance that the correction takes hold.
I also see value in giving the worker the “why” something is done a certain way. Providing a practical reason eliminates the thought that I’m just imposing a personal preference on them.
Building the solution
Back to why we’re doing this. I want improved performance, a more motivated worker, and if it’s a behavioral problem, I want to see change.
My best chance to get that is to make the worker partly responsible for the solution. If I don’t, it’s just me imposing my authority.
My first mentor, the man I refer to as “Big Ed,” was fond of asking, “So (employee’s name), if you were me, how would you handle this?” He wouldn’t offer up any possible options until the worker had done so first.
Why he did that
1. It made us think, and that’s what he was after. He wanted us to reason our way through.
2. Making us a part of the solution guaranteed automatic buy-in. After all, we helped come up with the solution. Therefore, we wouldn’t be able to walk away from it.
3. It increased our feeling of ownership. We became more engaged in the process of improvement, and better performance.
Remember …
Most workers want to improve. The job of the manager is to show them that we’re on their side, interested in them and their success and that we want to help them make that improvement.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.