Thanksgiving is a day of reflection and a time to count blessings. It is a celebration that life goes on even with hardship and struggles. 2020 has been a tough year, especially for leaders. Gov. Leon Guerrero has had to make some very difficult choices and the current pandemic circumstances are extremely difficult. In the Guam case, the main concern is systems capacity. Unlike a lot of other U.S. locations, major support cannot get to us via an interstate highway. If we had a cascade failure on serious cases, our health system could easily be overwhelmed. This has not happened to date largely due to the efforts of Gov. Leon Guerrero. This is something we should be thankful for.
Last week we had the runoff election for the congressional delegate. In our first class poll right after the general election, San Nicolas had 57% and Underwood had 43%. In both the general and runoff elections, over 70% of voters stated that they would vote. After the general elections, we knew that the runoff polls could be skewed due to low voter turnout. By the day of the runoff, the polls showed that both candidates were nearly even. But I also warned our internal referees that low voter turnout on either side could create a big wobble. It is likely that COVID-19-related concerns caused a low turnout. Just to keep it real, the number of voters in the 2020 runoff election equaled only about half the number of voters in the 2018 general election. This was a very unusual low turnout election. On top of that, rumors of a shutdown circulated on the day of the runoff. This likely further influenced voting.
On election night, a reporter asked me why so many people voted for San Nicolas even though he had a string of issues, including a House ethics investigation before the election. I explained that San Nicolas’s strongest supporters were women. I also pointed out that women tend to be more forgiving than men and some women like bad boys. On social media, this was labeled sexism.
In the entire election cycle, I never spoke in public or to my classes about the House ethics investigation and I tried to avoid saying negative things about either candidate. If I said good things about one, I said good things about the other before the election.
Anyone can search voting behavior on the internet and read how men and women differ in their voting choices. There is substantial literature on these topics. Bill Clinton ran twice for president. Both times the question of why women voted for Clinton came up. One point was that women viewed Clinton as attractive.
In studying voting behavior, we look at gender, age, race, ethnicity, sexual preference and a wide range of other subjects related to voter motivations. Talking about these factors in the context of political races is not sexist, ageist, racist or anti-LGBTQ. Trying to claim that something is inappropriate about demographic-based discussions on voting behavior is simply a shortsighted view.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.