For 21 years, I’ve reminded readers that October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. I’ve done this because for 21 years I’ve been the mother of a daughter with Down syndrome.
In all the years I’ve written about Deborah, I’ve not shared the backstory of her arrival. But recently I read an article about God and disabilities, and that took me back to the beginning, several years before Deborah was born.
Benjamin was about two when my oldest daughter asked when the next baby would come, because I “was fat enough to be having another baby.”
That evening, I had a deep impression I would have a “special” girl. And just like that, I knew her name.
Within minutes, Anna — then 4 — bounced into the room.
“Are you going to have another baby?”
“Yes, I am.”
“Boy or girl?”
“Girl.”
“What’s her name?”
“Deborah Helen.”
Anna ran down the hall shouting another sister was on the way.
That sister didn’t come for another two years, after we moved to Guam.
On our way here — in March 1999 — I found myself reading a novel about a woman who had a child with Down syndrome in the 1940s, when those with the condition were still called “Mongoloid idiots.”
As I read, I was deeply troubled. “Lord, why am I reading this book?” Again, I was impressed with the response: “Just pay attention.”
Within months of arriving, I was expecting and for the next eight months, the impressions kept coming. A month before she was due, I told my doctor the baby had Down syndrome.
I was actually relieved when Deborah arrived with the condition. After all — if she had been normal, who had I been listening to all those months?
Because I had listened, I was sure God had made her as she was and had sent her for a purpose.
God is neither capricious nor vindictive. He doesn’t give babies disabilities whimsically or to punish parents. Jesus said one man was born blind so the work of God could be seen in him. I have to believe the same is true about Deborah.
But the last five years have been rough. Deborah has regressed due to a brain inflammation. Her once promising future has been dimmed considerably. And I have doubted, wondering about her purpose here on earth.
Yet God hasn’t changed. He still has a plan for Deborah — and her aging mother.
So we will persevere as we always have.
Mom and Deb — and God.
Together.