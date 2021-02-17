I completed the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. I dutifully waited out the full 28 days since the first shot at the Southern Regional Public Health Center in Inarajan. For the second one, I made the appointment through EventBrite for the COVID-19 vaccination at the University of Guam. I was there in record time with a noteworthy well-organized sequence that fit quite nicely and made me feel that I accomplished something significant.
I feel relieved that I made it and although I did register a 99.1 fever the next day, I took what everyone else recommended to take Tylenol, so now I’m good to go. I celebrated Valentine’s Day with a simple meal of barbecued short ribs, pineapple flavored sausage, Spam and stuffed crab from Palau. My children got together and did all the preparations. It was a wonderful evening of just the family that included sons-in-law, daughters, and grandsons.
I was a bit somber though, as one son-in-law told the family of how his parents who are my age have still not gotten their vaccinations. His elders on both his parents' side are now reported to be hospitalized with COVID and that two deaths have already occurred. A great friend of mine who’s a caregiver to an elderly aunt living with dementia still hasn’t gotten a vaccination either as there doesn’t seem to be any particular communications happening within her community. She’s not too concerned for herself but was thinking of her elderly aunt who needs to now be guided around unfamiliar places including clinics and test sites. Many, I’ve been told, are not sure who to talk to, who to contact, or who to seek advice from as to vaccinations and even testing for the coronavirus. Their news makes me feel fortunate as those of my age group on Guam and many others have already received their vaccinations. I have resolved to continue prayers for those Guamanians I know who are living in the states.
But, quite honestly, I sort of ended the weekend with a sour note as I tuned in to the Senate impeachment hearings and when the verdict was made to acquit Donald J. Trump, I was dispirited. I thought and felt that the House managers gave their all in presenting the horrendous Jan. 6 infamous assault on the Capitol which I also watched throughout that fateful day.
Of course, the defense team also put up their own arguments but the fact that minds were already made up weeks ago that the ex-president will not be convicted, it appeared that the verdict was sure to be what it turned out. I saw this as another resounding victory for the ex-president who seems to sit in glory as he has done again what he is noted for, getting away with another disgraceful act, a seditious move against the very government that he was elected to head. But, as in all those who are opponents, there will be those who will totally disagree with me.
I concluded with the age-old CHamoru way of looking at matters such as these and uttered what was always said by the manåmko’ in the vernacular, “po’lo sa’ ti mamaigo’ si Yu’os.” In English, it means “never mind because God doesn’t sleep,” and this proverb, if it is called as such, runs deep in the CHamoru culture.
This was most frequently uttered by generations on end, not just on Guam and the rest of the Marianas but when I lived in San Diego, I found that this same proverb runs deep in the CHamoru community there. When situations like what transpired confront the psyche of the local indigenous population, when injustice goes unanswered or unresolved, then this saying was uttered and usually continues for days on end and it does last. I’ve already met up with a number of like-minded individuals who’ve echoed what I just stated here.
But, I guess this was the nature of the beast. Although I live here and don’t have the privilege of deciding who will be president of the country I and many others have pledged allegiance to, I’m pretty sure that the insurrection that occurred in the nation’s capital will happen again. What happened and the fact that the perpetrator who was largely responsible for the discontented mob who wrought havoc on the capitol buildings and killed five individuals who during the insurrection, this will, most likely, happen again. Nature has a way of repeating things once a generation or two or maybe three passes.
Life will continue. Being that it is still early on with a new president, things need to happen quickly. Of great importance will be the mission sought by President Biden to vaccinate as quickly as possible the rest of the nation before this summer. Senate hearings and approval of Cabinet appointments need to be made, opening schools, helping businesses, and tackling the pandemic’s economic hold on the country becomes another challenge. There are many other things on the president’s plate and as a taxpayer, I am eagerly awaiting the outcome of what I perceive to be positive moves in the direction of a new era in the United States.
Peter R. Onedera is a playwright, author, poet, a master storyteller and a CHamoru language educator.