For the record, I am not against chemicals. I can guarantee that you’ll never see me in a picket line over it.
In fact, you might say that I’m pro-chemical. I consume mouthfuls of medicines and supplements that were prepared from or with chemicals, never mind that they are packaged in plastic with labels that are inked and bathed in adhesives. Even though I drive an old Toyota T100 that is 27 years old, don’t think for one second that makes me a sustainable champion. I drive it because I like the way it looks and there is no other truck I want that serves my many hauling purposes. To keep it in tip-top shape, it is regularly serviced with oils, and chemical fluids, which help the motor, breaks, and other things I know nothing of maintaining their proper condition. And although there is “natural” goat milk soaps in the shower, I think nothing of coming out of it to slather a 50 SPF moisturizer and baste my armpits with deodorant that has never claimed to be environmentally friendly.
Still, this year we made the decision to go chemical-free in the garden. What does this mean, exactly? Well, most sadly for me, it’s that the company that comes and sprays my lawn with stuff that keeps it weed-free won’t be coming anymore. This stings especially because I am a lawn guy, you know this guy right? My mower is fitted with a bag that catches the cut grass but that’s not enough. After it is put away, I take a rake and sweep out any remaining grass or bits of twigs that only I can see, so I’ve been told.
Beyond the lawn spraying service, there is the very regular and necessary application of weed killer for the cracks in walkways and at the base of fence posts. This might kill me, too. If you’ve ever pulled out a dandelion out of a driveway crack, you know that it is no casual task. It has a single taproot that can be a foot long, so even the littlest piece that’s left of it beneath the surface will readily send up a sturdy new weed. In short order, a bright yellow flower emerges that quickly turns into a puffy seed head that scatters thousands of new seeds into the wind before you can dig out the tool to take care of it. As if…
Thankfully, we did not ban the use of chemically treated lumber this year, as there are quite a few landscaping projects that require it. In my mind, preservative injected wood is probably better for the environment anyway. It lasts far longer than untreated timbers that would require frequent replacement meaning more trees, more gas, more airline and trucking fuel. But this is the one concession.
Chemical-free gardening also means that instead of simply buying new bricks for the new walk, yours truly personally hauled nearly one thousand vintage Chicago bricks one by one from across town this past Saturday. Let me just clarify exactly what this entailed: Loading the bricks onto my truck from the distant pile, driving it to my house, unloading it, then returning for another round. I did this seven times.
Chemical has given this gardener backache to equal the heartache. Truthfully, it is pain I well and truly deserve. To wit, I’ve been much too carefree buying things online which first started out of convenience; but then in the midst of the pandemic and job loss, I felt that buying from independent vendors was a good thing to do to help them. It quickly became my go-to way to procure things that the thought of paper boxes, plastic tape and fossil fuels fell to the wayside. I have been guilty of wanton consumption of mail-order goods. I know full well that even if I composted all the cardboard boxes and paper packing materials, I couldn’t possibly make a dent toward the slightest amends.
Yet here we are in the fourth coronavirus surge the epicenter being in my state, Michigan. You can be sure that the online shopping will continue for a good long while.
In the meantime, the pleasure gardening gives me must be mingled with pain. Seeds will be germinated in unsightly milk jugs and clamshell plastic containers. The top of the refrigerator, once gloriously clear of stuff is loaded with takeaway containers and egg cartons ready to be repurposed. The only bright side to all of this is that we’re getting ducks and geese, which will serve two sustainable purposes. First, they will provide a homegrown fertilizer source; and two, geese actually love to eat dandelions.
This might all work out just fine.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.