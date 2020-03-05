It's time to look in the medicine file and since diabetes is so common here, I thought we'd check out some research on this disease.
In an article published in the journal "Cell Host and Microbe," researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania report they've found that specific strains of the common pathogen Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) are associated with wounds that don't heal.
Whether a wound like a diabetic foot ulcer heals or progresses to a worse outcome, including infection or even amputation, may depend on the microscopic critters in that wound. The researchers also identified other common bacteria in these wounds that can impair healing, suggesting that monitoring the microbes in diabetic foot ulcers could provide doctors with information on how best to treat them.
About 10% of all Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes, and one-fourth of them will develop a wound that doesn't heal. In the worst-case scenario, which occurs in up to 25% of the patients that develop them, the wounds require amputation. Many patients may not notice the initial signs, since the high blood glucose of diabetes can lead to numbness and deformation of the feet. Patients with diabetes commonly develop foot ulcers that may go unnoticed and patients can live with these unhealed wounds for months or even years.
This study used DNA sequencing to identify specific microbes and how they were related to patient outcomes. Researchers collected samples from 46 patient ulcers every two weeks for six months, or until the wound healed or was amputated.
S. aureus, a common and difficult-to-treat pathogen, was found in most wounds, but researchers noted the presence of the bacteria itself didn't predict whether a wound would heal. However, the high-resolution DNA sequencing showed that certain strains of S. aureus were found only in the wounds that didn't heal over the course of the study. Further testing revealed that the "non-healing" strains were better equipped to cause tissue damage and evade antibiotic treatments.
So, the kind of bug living in your wound apparently determines whether or not it heals. Hopefully, local doctors will be able to use this information to help diabetics on Guam.
Noninvasive technology
And now more good news.
For those living with diabetes, monitoring blood glucose accurately is necessary to prevent diabetes-related complications like heart attacks, blindness and coma. In a study published in Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently evaluated the accuracy of an MIT-developed technology to monitor blood glucose levels without needles or a finger prick. Early results show that the noninvasive technology measures blood glucose levels as effectively as a finger prick test – without drawing blood.
The device uses a technique called Raman spectroscopy to measure the chemical composition of skin and measure glucose. A fiber-optic cable attached to a wristband scans the skin with laser light to detect different skin components like fat tissue, protein, collagen and glucose molecules. The wavelength shifts associated with glucose present in the blood creates a sort of molecular fingerprint that can be used to determine glucose levels.
The researchers hope spectroscopy can become an alternative method to test glucose levels in hospital patients who can't tolerate frequent blood draws and as the technology becomes smaller and more portable, can be used by everyone.
Doing away with the needles sounds like a fine idea. Here's hoping!