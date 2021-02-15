What are the real priorities of this administration and Legislature? From this vantage point it certainly doesn’t appear to be the long-term protection and care of our island and her people. At least there is no published and followed plan for doing so.
Recently, in this newspaper and through other media on Guam we have read and listened to the stores of the scarcity of equipment and personnel, in the Customs and Quarantine Agency as well as in the Guam Police Department, that are needed to fight crime and the ever-growing drug problem on Guam.
It seems that local elected officials are more concerned with enabling abortions, legalizing marijuana and other far less critical issues. All while our community and familial system literally disintegrates before our eyes. This disintegration is driven by drugs, crime and an absurdly poor set of governmental priorities.
In last Friday’s edition of this newspaper, we learned that there were 900-plus referrals to Child Protective Services that hadn’t been acted upon for more than one year! All of this while politicians claim to care about the familial system and our island home.
According to Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan, "This appears to have been a longstanding issue, worsened by the pandemic."
The obvious question that follows is what is being done to decrease the number and then not allow it to rise to such horrible levels again?
What are this administration's plans to assist Director Brennan in turning this around? You put her in this position, now commit to helping her make it right! It’s our families that are at stake here along with the future families of the young people with whom she and her staff must work.
This administration certainly doesn’t seem to be at a loss for money to spend elsewhere!
We also learned that our Customs and Quarantine system is suffering from a severe lack of personnel and equipment to properly protect our island from the growing importation of drugs, in particular methamphetamine.
Even with their limited assets they managed to confiscate 100 pounds of methamphetamine during 2020.
Just imagine how much slipped through their fingers!
Where is the support for more personnel in this area, as well as more modern X-ray equipment as well as trained drug dogs, and properly trained and financially supported officers to go with them?
The governor can sign 100 executive orders but without the physical and financial support they are not worth the paper they are written on.
Then there is the Guam Police Department that suffers from much the same problems as Customs and Quarantine - the general lack of personnel, equipment, drug dogs and properly trained handlers along with the funds to properly support same.
What about the need for a qualified in-house territorial medical examiner? I suppose that also falls behind all the other frills and fancy words on paper that we see coming from both the administration and the Legislature.
Once again it appears that abortions, cannabis and less important things take precedence over solving crimes, our children and families.
And the problems aren’t going to stop here.
In the coming years this government is going to have to deal with its bad decision-making and poor financial management when the "post-pandemic gayu" comes home to roost.
Wait until all those businesses that have suffered extreme losses not only don’t pay taxes but file claims for their losses.
That will come at a time that the cash flow into GovGuam coffers will be slim to none.
At that point all the administrative orders and pieces of legislations won’t be worth the paper they’ve been written on.
Stay vigilant, folks, and hold your elected officials responsible for their actions.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.