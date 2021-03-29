It is difficult to know if it is simply my personal observation or if we are seeing a significant increase in the number of traffic stops that end up in drug confiscations and arrests.
Seems like every day I open this newspaper and see the better part of a page, at times an entire page, listing traffic stops in which the end result are arrests for some form of drug possession or weapons of one sort or another.
The irony of that is the person was also found to be on drugs and therefore was also literally driving a huge weapon – a car or truck – on Guam’s highways and endangering the entire community in the process.
This in turn, at least by my measure, has resulted in more highway deaths, injuries or damage to private and public property.
One of the most recent ones that remains some form of a mystery, except to those who were involved or actually there, was the orange jeep that demolished Jerry Kitchen in Tamuning some weeks ago. That one remains a huge error on someone’s part at the Guam Police Department and until resolved remains an unsolved mystery.
According to the chief of police, one of his officers was an occupant in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Yet, there doesn’t appear to be an accident report with the name of the driver included and the case remains under investigation. Or, under wraps!
So, we appear to be faced with a police department that has difficulty solving a simple traffic accident and an administration that doesn’t seem to want to stem the flow of drugs into an island that basically has only three main access points.
Those points are by air, sea or the postal system.
The postal system is federally controlled and therefore beyond the direct control of the local government of Guam.
However, the air and sea access are under the direct control of the administration and the departments controlled by the Port Authority of Guam and the Guam International Airport Authority.
Given the reality that you cannot enter our borders in any other fashion, it would seem like a simple enough task for the administration to lock down these areas and prevent the entry of illicit drugs into the island. That is, if it really wanted to do so!
The reality of it all is that it appears that the destruction of the familial system caused by illicit drug usage, deaths on the highways, assaults on citizens on our streets and in their homes doesn’t really rank very high on the list of things this administration believes are its real responsibilities.
If that were not the case, we wouldn’t be reading about drugs being found in a preponderance of traffic stops, the obvious increase in erratic driving, accidents and fatalities on our highways.
Family violence would not be as prevalent and like so many other problems their source would not be found in the use of illicit drugs.
It is time that this administration takes its eye off reelection and places it squarely on serving this community and the fractured families that have been devastated by this government's conscious decision to turn a blind eye to controlling the flow of illicit drugs into our island.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.