Albert Einstein once said that bureaucracy is the death of all sound work. While death may be a bit dramatic, I’ve been thinking of the ways red tape reduces productivity in government lately.
Bureaucracy is often seen as a necessary evil, ensuring that critical services are provided to the people of Guam. However, an overbearing and inefficient system is detrimental to the functioning of government and the people it serves. Looking at the recent climate of frustration – from public procurement to time-consuming application processes – at what point do the rules and regulations designed to maintain control instead hamper progress?
In the spirit of looking for new ways to get my point across in an interesting format, I engaged a wildly popular artificial intelligence chat application. I asked ChatGPT to write a poem about the best and worst of bureaucracy on Guam and what I believe it will take to overcome our island’s challenges.
I provided background that one of the most significant issues facing our government is the lack of enough qualified personnel. This shortage results in an overburdened workforce that struggles to meet the demands of the government and its people. Another issue being debated is inadequate compensation and the struggle to recruit and retain competent workers.
Further, I added that general misunderstanding of the intricacies and complexities of certain government jobs leads to mistrust in the community and unreasonable criticism of workers. That – together with political interference for grandstanding sake – can be detrimental to the efficiency of the government and the quality of services provided to the people.
The chat app generated this poem about bureaucracy in the government of Guam:
In the heart of the Pacific, lies a land,
Where the Government of Guam takes its stand.
A bureaucracy, both loved and despised,
But in the end, without it, the island would be paralyzed.
The people need services, so the government provides,
But without competent workers, the effort dies.
To increase the competency pool, a must,
Training and development, we trust.
Incentivizing the competent is another need,
Adequate pay, so their motivation will not recede.
The proposed 22% pay increase must be passed,
To ensure their commitment will forever last.
The public's unreasonable criticism must cease,
Understanding the parameters brings peace.
Educating the people about the government's jobs,
Will bring about understanding and remove the snobs.
Less political interference is what we require,
Grandstanding for political gain, we don't desire.
Collaboration for the boots on the ground worker,
Will lead to efficiency and make the government stronger.
The government bureaucracy is both a blessing and a curse,
But without it, Guam's growth will be in reverse.
Efficiency is key, to move forward and progress,
The government must lead, and not regress.
In a mere matter of seconds, the AI found the linchpin – one that the founders were keenly aware of when they first built our democracy. As an article in the Washington and Lee Law Review emphasized: A “central objective of the Framers of the Constitution was to build a government which would work. … Concerned as they were with preventing a dangerous concentration of power in the new government, this concern was at least equaled by the desire to achieve an effective government.”
Put differently, bureaucracy at its best operates as a collaborative effort, with different entities striving toward a shared objective.
As a small community, we will be pressed to navigate the changing landscape of business alone, as we are affected by military expansion and upgrade of government systems and infrastructure. Billions of dollars’ worth of contracts and task orders for work on military bases, most for Marine Corp Base Camp Blaz, have been awarded and designated to Guam. Our island leaders have pledged to renovate aging schools, build a new public hospital, and renovate recreational facilities across the island. We are committed to rebuild our lucrative tourism industry following its decimation by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pressure is mounting for local businesses to regain prosperity.
When adequately regulated, bureaucracy can enhance progress and enrich the lives of those it caters to. Incentivizing the capable with adequate pay, providing training and development opportunities, educating the public about government jobs, and reducing political meddling all play a vital role in increasing efficiency and improving the overall quality of services provided by the government.
With determined measures to address the problems confronting bureaucracy, we can forge a more responsive and efficient government – one that is better equipped to confront future obstacles, serve the people of Guam, and doesn’t get in the way of sound work.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.