In the summer of 2018, my daughter, Athena, had a wonderful experience serving as an intern in then-Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo's Washington, D.C., office. That summer I was in town for a national school board meeting and dropped by to say hello. I had the good fortune to say hello to Congresswoman Bordallo and she was wearing very comfortable office slippers.
The congresswoman shyly commented on her footwear explaining that heels were hard to wear all day in the office. Athena, ever the fashionista, happily said, "I wish I could wear those shoes!" I turned to my daughter and said to everyone, "Athena, those are some very big shoes to fill!"
In the last two or three weeks, there has been some rumbling over whether Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero needs an office in Washington, D.C. Currently, former Congresswoman Bordallo represents the governor in this role. There is nothing new about this criticism, nearly every Guam governor with a D.C. office faces this mild criticism. In general, I view this kind of office as very important and I thought I would discuss this today.
In one of his last public speeches, former Guam Congressman Ben Blaz spoke at the University of Guam about his time in the U.S. House of Representatives and some of the struggles Guam has had with the federal government. Every U.S. state level jurisdiction and territory has its own challenges with the national government. What makes Guam different is that we have no floor votes in the U.S. House and not even a voice in the U.S. Senate. Half of the lawmaking process for Guam at the national level is missing. Congressman Blaz suggested that if our government really wanted to improve things, we should hire a K Street level lobbyist to represent our interests.
Due to the Guam-Ambramoff scandal about 20 years ago, Guam adopted a general policy to avoid using important elite lobbyists. Without a voice in the U.S. Senate, this has proven to be a very shortsighted approach. Using our delegate to the U.S. House, a Guam office and a K Street lobbyist, it is likely that Guam could have an improved approach with the national government. While some may want less interaction in D.C., I think we need even more. We should have a strategic plan to improve federal relations and we should support it. Former Congresswoman Bordallo has long-standing and unique qualifications to serve in this role.
Many years ago, I had the honor and privilege to be a legislative ambassador to Congress for the Guam unit of the American Cancer Society. One of the activities for this event was to put up luminaria on the National Mall by the reflecting pool. Fortunately, former Congresswoman Bordallo had her office help me and she personally assisted with placing the lanterns on the steps. In almost every case, she had something warm and memorable to say about the person she was honoring. The people of Guam have been well served on Guam and in D.C. by Madeleine Bordallo.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.