In August 2019, Public Auditor BJ Cruz released a report on legal fees and services to the government of Guam for the last several years. I was happy to see this report and I have always wondered why the Legislature has allowed legal fees and costs to be largely unchecked and unregulated in GovGuam.
As the report points out, there may be a specific need to hire a particular type of attorney for a special policy area, but a lot of work done by outside law firms are just generic actions any lawyer could do. Also, I began to realize that the substantial amount of funding doled out to law firms could actually be better spent by a centralized function under the Guam attorney general. In effect, it seems we are paying almost as much to outside law firms as we pay to fund the attorney general’s office.
Because of legal confidentiality shell games, it is often hard to tell what outside law firms are actually doing. Are these legal fees justified? Or could it be that various appointed leaders or board members get some kind of ego boost by hiring outside attorneys? For example, I have been on boards where the members felt more important if they were privy to nonsense secrets being shared between the board and their external legal counsels. In some cases, a majority of the board isn’t even informed on these items and are left in the dark. I would like there to be an auditing function that specifically addresses the oversight of legal work and this should be a funded role of the AG’s Office.
Along other lines, last week I talked about Washington, D.C., and how the 23rd Amendment allows residents of the seat of government to vote for president. I also misread the “10 miles square” language. In related areas, Article I, Section 8, paragraph 17, allows the U.S. Congress to exercise exclusive legislation over the District that is the seat of the government. Article IV, Section 3, paragraph 2, allows congress the power to make rules and regulations for US territories. Using these concepts, why don’t the citizens of Guam and other U.S. territories simply ask Congress to consider citizens of territories to be citizens of the district for purposes of voting for the president? While it is unlikely the Congress would actually do this, it would put more light on the political development concerns in the territories.
For many years, I have thought about why it is difficult for territories to work with Congress. Part of the riddle is that we have no voice in the U.S. Senate. Another part is likely a function of time. Between 1787 and 1800, there were 16 states. Between 1800 and 1900, another 29 states were added raising the number to 45. Between 1900 and 1959, the final five were added to the union. Perhaps Congress as an institution has lost its familiarity with territories over the last 60 years.