We are coming up on senatorial elections and the silence from the current legislative body as it relates to the ongoing government of Guam impending financial problems is deafening.
You can almost say the same thing about the administration, save the fact that they have proposed nearly a $1 billion budget for the coming fiscal year in spite of the financial perils that face them given the horrible tourism numbers, historically high unemployment and bureaucratic constipation that they have allowed and continue to allow to creep in on them.
My definition of why is because of the upcoming elections and the reality that if people really knew the truth about the government's financial condition and what loomed ahead not one Democratic senator would get reelected.
Recently, Gerry Perez from the Guam Visitors Bureau noted on Ray Gibson's show that Guam is currently losing roughly $200,000 a day, or $73,000,000 per year, in tourism money.
However, a few days before that, I read in the newspaper where the same bureau is projecting that the coming year will bring in somewhere between 250,000 and 400,000 tourists to Guam.
If I am not mistaken, in 2019, Guam saw 1.63 million tourists visit the island and was heralded as the best year ever in tourism for Guam. The tourism-related financial impact for the island in 2019 was estimated to be approximately $946 million, according to the same visitors bureau.
Using the preceding information, we can project that we "may" get only 25% of the number of tourists in the coming year that we received in 2019.
If you simply translate that into dollars – based on the same information – it means that Guam will see at best around $240 million in tourism revenue, or a drop of some $706 million, or nearly three-quarters of the budget amount that was submitted by the governor.
Given the numbers that the Guam Visitors Bureau used are correct, it doesn't take an accounting or math wizard very long to figure out that the island is in for some very lean times in the year(s) ahead given the extreme losses from the tourism sector alone.
The only other sector of the economy that can be counted on for funding is the federal side and the money being brought in there is associated with the one-time pandemic funds and the longer-term impending buildup funding.
Given these are financial realities, it would seem that good leadership would be doing everything they could to cut government spending and work closely with the federal government to ensure the U.S. military moves rapidly on construction and potential expansion within the existing footprint.
We are also facing the reality of tens of thousands of people being unemployed and a growing number of businesses closing their doors for good. That translates into even more tax losses.
When is this government going to wake up and realize they need to cut expenses? At some point, the federal money flow will slow dramatically.
Add to this the political involvement in the continued attempts to slow the military construction work and you will only see Guam driven further into debt at a time when only federal funds are buoying it up.
But then it is an election year and fears run high in people who depend on that big sow called GovGuam to support them.
We need to open the books of the Government of Guam and see some financial reality for a change. But don't bank on it.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.