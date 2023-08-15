Hello, my name is Sophia Martinez and I participated in the Guam Summer Youth Employment Program. I chose to work with the Guam Police Department because it is in line with my future career plans. After high school, I intend to join the United States Air Force Reserves while attending college to study criminal justice.
After I complete my degree, I intend to join the police department, so I can help make Guam a safe place for everyone.
I come from a family that has devoted their lives to serving our community through the military, law enforcement and public education. Law enforcement has been an interest of mine from a young age, so I was grateful to have been assigned to GPD. Participating in the GSYEP internship has provided me with a unique learning experience that allowed me to see firsthand how the island’s primary policing agency operates on a day-to-day basis.
There were different assignment opportunities throughout the department, and I was assigned to the Office of the Chief of Police. Working closely with the staff assistant to the chief of police and the chief’s administrative assistants taught me good communication skills and the importance of working with others and helping people.
I also learned the value of great customer service and ensuring clear communication.
One of the most important things that I learned about the Guam Police Department is that it is an agency with so many moving parts that work together to keep our island safe. From the Forensics Services Division to the Investigations Division and the Highway Patrol Division, each unit within the department serves a mission-specific purpose that upholds and ensures public safety.
There are also various programs that encourage community participation, such as Neighborhood Watch and Project U.
One of the biggest things that stood out to me during the daily interactions with both civilian and uniformed employees is the dedication that everyone has for their jobs. As someone considering a career in law enforcement, I found it to be truly motivating and encouraging to see everyone taking pride in keeping our communities safe.
While I was working at the chief’s office, some of my main duties included receiving and sending out documents that were to be reviewed by the staff assistant and the chief. We also did other clerical duties such as answering the phones, greeting visitors and assisting where needed. On most days, the chief’s office fielded a variety of situations that were met with professionalism and courtesy from the staff.
In addition to professional experience, the GSYEP was a great way to meet other students from the different high schools around the island. We each have interesting ways of handling situations and approaching certain situations, so it was great to see all our unique views come together in the workplace to ensure that all our tasks and jobs were completed successfully. The real-world experience will be valuable to me as I return to school because I can take some of the things I learned and apply it to how I manage school, sports and other activities.
I would definitely encourage others to participate in the GSYEP as a way to explore future career paths, learn new things and make new friends. I’m looking forward to participating again.