One morning last week, my daughter Deborah awoke in a good mood.
Truly good moods for Deborah have been few and far between since she came down with Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). PANS often makes its victims obsessive-compulsive, turning them into very unhappy people. According to children who can explain how PANS feels, it also causes miserable headaches. It’s no wonder that my once-cheerful daughter is a bit of a pickle these days.
But this day was different.
When I roused her, she did not tell me to “GO AWAY!”
She dressed quickly, ate breakfast without complaint, and was ready for the bus with 30 minutes to spare.
I asked her to help pack her lunch.
Although she momentarily balked, she picked up the fork to stir the mug-muffin we were making. As I packed that in the bag, I took inventory.
“Oops,” I said, “I forgot your fork and spoon again.” I put them in the bag.
“What else are we missing?”
She looked in the lunch bag, and without a word walked to the napkin holder. She took a few.
“I will take two,” she said.
I stopped what I was doing, shocked that she had articulated a clear and complete sentence.
I have no doubt that Deborah thinks in complete sentences, but those sentences rarely come out. Instead, they get trapped inside of her, stuck in the complicated workings of an inflamed brain, unbalanced neurotransmitters, poorly myelinated neurons and sluggish oral-motor musculature.
But that morning — it all worked.
“I will take two.”
Wow!
That was a sentence of promise. Four amazing words of hope. Maybe, just maybe, we’re getting somewhere with the no-sugar, no-processed foods, no-dairy, no-gluten diet. Maybe, just maybe, we’re on the path to healing.
Only time will tell.
But at that moment, I was — as most mothers of kids like mine would be — walking on air. Just the possibility that we were making progress was enough to brighten the whole day.
I think Deborah sensed it to.
When it was time to leave, she gathered her things quickly.
At the bus stop, she nearly ran across the road to her waiting place.
When the bus arrived, she gave me a hug and hurried to get on.
As I drove home, I thanked God for those amazing words.
“I will take two.”
So will I.