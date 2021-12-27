Last week, I mentioned a friend who was on heaven’s doorstep.
A day after I wrote that, she passed through the door and into a glorious eternity with her Savior.
Of all the people I’d want to honor in this space, it is this woman. But of all people, she would likely smile, shake her head gently and say, “No, tell them about Jesus.”
And of all people, she would not want me to use her name, so I’ll just call her “Grace,” because that’s the trait I saw most in her life.
I met Grace the first week we arrived back on Guam in 1999. She was sitting outside a classroom door, waiting to welcome preschoolers to the evening Bible club.
Even then, she appeared a bit frail and seemed to me to be much older than I. She did not look like the ideal helper for a group of active preschoolers. But as I later discovered, looks were deceiving. Grace was my age. A lifetime of ill health had aged her, but she had a deep stamina that few could match.
Grace met Jesus in 1980 and walked with him faithfully. She worked in various support roles at Harvest Christian Academy.
She was an example of a suffering servant. She never let her health issues stand in the way of serving. I never heard her complain. She just drew closer to her Lord, learning obedience through the things she suffered.
After she became a widow, several single women befriended Grace. Thanks to them, she became a world traveler, making trips to Spain and Israel. They also ministered to her daily as her health failed.
“She was a fighter,” one told me, “but she was tired of fighting.”
Toward the end, she told another about her great desire to go home to Jesus.
For Grace, life was a daily walk with Jesus.
She knew that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life, and that no one comes to the Father except through him (John 14:6).
She knew that God loved her and had sent Jesus, his only begotten son, so that she could have everlasting life (John 3:16).
It was Grace’s greatest desire that her family members would know Christ. She lived — and died — showing them the difference he made in her life.
Hers was a life of quiet faith.
A life well lived.