The hour was late; the house, dark and quiet.
All parties who needed to be in bed were there, and I was alone.
But not entirely.
Snuggled on my shoulder, less than a day old, lay my newest granddaughter, Saoirse Jean. (Her vowel-rich name is Gaelic and is pronounced “Seer-sha.”)
We rocked together in silence, sharing happy sighs. At last, I had been at the birth of a grandchild — I had labored with my daughter by her side, as a mother should.
I sighed again.
At that moment and in that place, life was rich and there was peace.
But in my heart, I knew unrest lurked not far away.
Little Saoirse was born into a different world from the one her oldest cousin, Ethan, entered just nine years ago. Ethan’s world was failing in many ways, but who could have imagined what we have now?
Who could have imagined healthy people put under house arrest and criminals freed from jail – all over a virus that is not as deadly as the flu? This same virus has been used to instill fear and ruin the economy.
Who would have ever thought that my “health and safety” are of utmost concern to governments and businesses? (Mind you, they really aren’t. But that’s the narrative.)
Who could have foreseen a bunch of selfish brats being allowed to take over a section of a major city? They have declared “autonomy” from the country but are making demands of the country they left and are stealing its infrastructure.
Who could have imagined people calling for a country without police?
The last thought made me hold Saoirse tighter. Her daddy is a sheriff’s deputy – a cop.
And he — like the vast majority of his colleagues in law enforcement — is a good cop. He does his job faithfully and treats those whom he encounters with respect. He is careful about the use of force and follows the established protocols for administering it.
Despite his dedication to his duties, he — along with his fellow officers — are open game. It is now fashionable to resist arrest and to abuse and attack cops.
This will not last. The cops will quit.
And when there is anarchy, people will cry out for law and order.
Suddenly, the silence broke.
The baby whimpered as if she knew my thoughts. I held her close.
Saoirse means “freedom” or “liberty.”
I pray she will know both.