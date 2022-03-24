This week is spring break at the University of Guam. I am in Coronado, California, visiting with some friends nearby. I went to Trader Joe’s and the guy at the checkout counter looked and sounded like Jesus. I then looked all around me and all the ladies nearby looked like goddesses. I asked the guy, “Am I in Heaven?” He said, "No dude, you’re in California.”
The weather is cooler here so I was wearing a beige Pendleton Westerley sweater. As I walked out of Trader Joe’s, there was a flower section that had mirrors. I was surprised for a moment when I realized I looked like a character in the movie, “The Big Lebowski.”
In the next few weeks, the elections are going to begin to heat up. For the most part. The legislative races will be pretty boring. All else equal, 11 to 12 of the 15 senators will return. In four-year peak elections, there is more opportunity to get elected to the Legislature. It is likely one or two will run for delegate to Congress. One aspect of the governor’s race that has not really been fixed is fundraising. I think that by August, things will return to normal and there will be more fundraising efforts.
In the recent past, I talked about the primary election issues for the gubernatorial and delegate races. It looks like three candidates will likely run for governor at the primary. A candidate not making it past the primary could likely take it up and get a slot on the general election ballot. We will see if this will actually happen.
As I have said before, I prefer that the prosecutor be elected rather than the attorney general. Our government has the very bad habit of slicing and dicing its checks and balances. To date, we are going on a 20th year for an elected attorney general and we have not evaluated whether electing an AG is better than appointing one given our specific conditions of government. I also believe in term limits for the AG.
I think that the strong elected case is with the public auditor. Originally, the position was supposed to be a single four-year term. The problem is that our media apparently doesn’t know how to promote discussions based on public auditor reports. The OPA will issue a report and nothing gets done with it. There is no feedback loop directly to the Legislature, which was the original intention of the OPA.
As we crawl out of the COVID-19 shadow, I think that governments everywhere will begin to reflect on what we could have done better. It is very easy to armchair quarterback; on the other hand, we did make mistakes that should be translated into policy feedback points. But we have to have the coverage to engage in a reflective process.
We will have seven months to engage in a lot of debates leading up to the elections. I hope that some of the candidates will shake things up.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.