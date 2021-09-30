In public administration, we like to work on real-world problems and help the government find solutions. George Bernard Shaw in his play “Man and Superman” said, “Those who can, do. Those who can’t teach.” There is an anonymous added line, “Those who can’t teach, administrate.” If you hang around school principals long enough, this point will become very clear.
There is an added implication that since I teach administration, I must be a part of the problem. This is likely true. There are some things that are very difficult to teach. Adults are far harder to teach than school children and I think that COVID-19 has reminded many parents of this point. It's not that teaching kids is so hard, the problem is getting adults to learn. They all think they know everything. Or they give up at the slightest resistance. We are all teachers whether we consider ourselves to be teachers or not. The word “doctor” at its root meaning connotes teaching. When Athena was in school, her friends would point out that I was a doctor. She would tell them, “Yes, he’s a doctor, but he can’t help anybody.” At other times, she would assure her more frightened friends that I didn’t give shots.
In the early 1990s, I worked on research for an ethics training project in Georgia. The problem was that county social workers were not checking on child abuse reports and there was a spate of children dying. In a number of cases, the overworked employees simply made false home visit reports. The social workers in this case were mostly political hires who had very little training to do their jobs. This was a common practice in the U.S. mainland at the time. One of the findings made regarding this training was that managers were not really sending their employees to go get ethics training, they sent them to training as a form of punishment. If you were a “bad” employee, you had to go to ethics training.
On Guam, we have an ethics training requirement for boards and employees and we now have an ethics commission. But there is a major disconnect between what the commission does and how ethics principles are enforced in our government. The current ethics commission really doesn’t enforce important points in the ethics training law. The training is just a list of items with no real oversight.
Over the years, I have noticed common failures of boards and appointed leaders. They often don’t read the laws or policies that apply to their agencies. Even worse, they will know these laws and policies and openly flout them. Basic enforcement is a major problem. In some cases, rationalization is used to justify why the law or policy wasn’t followed.
In general, I think that the Guam Ethics Commission law should be updated to allow the commission to enforce all parts of policy required in the ethics training. This would allow for more uniform enforcement and help to make ethics normal.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.