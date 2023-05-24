When I first began working at the University of Guam in 1996, I met a young student from Saipan named Lawrence Camacho. He was a senior in public administration and was in ROTC. He was the first person from the CNMI I had met and he impressed me very much. He was a serious student and, at the time, he was looking forward to going on active duty with the Army. Now, many years later, Dr. Camacho is the Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Services at the University of Guam.
Between 1997 and 2000, I was working on a number of CNMI projects and I came to appreciate very much how wonderful our neighboring northern islands are. One of the early research projects I was involved in was for the late Attorney Joaquin Arriola Sr. Speaker Arriola was a major advocate of building relationships with the CNMI, and in the late 1960s and 1970s he was a major proponent of a political union with the Northern Mariana Islands. He was a true ambassador for our region.
After several trips to the CNMI, I realized that the four-year criminal justice program could be offered in Saipan. I met with the late Sam McPhetres and other officials at the Northern Marianas College on the subject. Due to a number of factors, including 9/11, this effort really didn’t get off the ground. But I did continue to involve my students with the CNMI. We tested our exit poll methods in the 2005 governor’s race. I brought about 27 students to Saipan to the inauguration in 2006 and my students did a comparative study on littering. The citizens of the CNMI take a personal interest in keeping their islands clean. We tested this by placing garbage next to public garbage cans. We would then observe how many people would pass the garbage before picking it up. In the CNMI, just three people on average need to see garbage on the ground to pick it up. On Guam, it takes nearly 70 people to pick up litter. Guam has a lot to learn from the CNMI.
Every semester, I extol the virtues of the CNMI case for political development. Unlike Guam, the CNMI has a constitution and a commonwealth. I believe if we carefully study this model, we can use the same format to improve political development on Guam.
In early 2017, I met with Professor Zerlyn Taimanao at the Northern Marianas College on extending the criminal justice program. When Dr. Krise joined us at UOG in 2018, I mentioned this would be a great initiative. In the spring of 2019, UOG and the NMC formally set this up. Acting President Frankie Eliptico was instrumental in this effort. This effort proceeded in spite of Typhoon Yutu and the COVID pandemic. This past year, we also extended the Master of Public Administration to the CNMI in a similar arrangement with NMC President Galvin De Leon Guerrero. Dr. John Rivera and Dr. Annette Santos also helped with this effort. Our first group graduated this week.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.