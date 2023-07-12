Editor’s note: This column is the first in a two-part series, with the second running Wednesday, July 19.
Part 1: The Numbers
It does not come as a shock that Guam continues to be “in the money” for U.S. national defense projects. Projects for Camp Blaz, funding to support contingency operation readiness, the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, the Missile Defense Agency’s “Defense of Guam” project, and military housing are all contributing to the Pentagon’s top-line Guam recommended authorization of around $2 billion for fiscal year 2024.
There is still a lot to shake out in the numbers, but the Pentagon’s recommendations for Guam appear to have held up in the House Armed Services Committee's National Defense Authorization Act that will be considered by House appropriators. Before submission to the president, the House appropriations will be negotiated with the Senate. A full text version of the HASC NDAA is available, while the Senate Armed Services Committee version has thus far been limited to an executive summary. With some minor variability, both House and Senate versions will largely track the Pentagon’s recommendations, so no big surprises are expected when the SASC NDAA is released (the SASC had a closed hearing while the House was open). One possible speed bump is the recent negotiations between the president and Congress on budget caps. While it is possible that the NDAA recommendations may be reduced at appropriations, the Department of Defense (and related contractors) have a strong track record in hitting their numbers.
There are a couple of important items to keep in mind when discussing the numbers and other items that crop up in the NDAA. First and foremost, the NDAA is a proposed authorization for current and future year expenditures on projects that are deemed important by the U.S. for its national defense. There are obvious spillover effects in Guam. For example, as part of the circulation of military construction project funds, local construction companies are fully employed. Second, the NDAA is a way for Congress to establish defense policy guidelines. For example, the House summary of the NDAA (reflecting Republican policy views), is headlined “Ending Wokeness in the Military.” In the case of Guam, the NDAAs that are working their way through Congress address a wide array of policy issues that bear close watching in the coming months.
In this column we will look at some of the numbers. In a follow-up we will look at the policy language that directly relates to Guam.
Some numbers
The largest single project that appears to be making its way through the approval process is a $411 million parking apron on the North Ramp at Andersen Air Force Base. The project is to accommodate 14 B-52s to support contingency operations. If all goes as planned, the North Apron project would begin in early 2024 and be completed by the first quarter of 2028.
The largest category of projects is under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a funding endeavor focused on capturing the Pentagon’s “efforts and investments that strengthen regional deterrence.” The $1 billion in PDI ranges from a consolidated communication center, communications upgrades and other facilities, to missile testing and artillery battery facilities. The PDI also includes morale and welfare projects at Camp Blaz such as a $105.2 million child development center, a $45.4 million religious services facility and $37.4 million for a recreation center. Military training centers (two) are slated for a total of about $113 million.
Over $500 million is inline for INDOPACOM-managed “Defense of Guam” projects. The authorizations in the fiscal 2024 NDAA, however, look to be focused on projects outside of Guam. These include the Missile Defense Agency partnering with the U.S. Army on the architecture to integrate Army and MDA elements in a future command center, as well as radar, launch tube and weapons development. It is unclear how much, if any, of these project funds will be spent in Guam.
On-base housing development funds are poised to be around $337 million. Extensive upgrades and related projects around Naval Base Guam and at the Navy Support Activity on AAFB are planned. Additionally, 103 new family housing units are planned at AAFB to support the requirements of military personnel at Camp Blaz and AAFB. Based on the U.S. Navy’s J-Book details, the marginal cost of these projects is startling. The average cost of the 103 new family housing units comes in at almost $2 million per house. And for all of the talk about moving military personnel back on base, the projected requirement for private housing will continue to increase. For military personnel assigned to AAFB, the number in need of private housing in fiscal 2027 increases 121% from fiscal 2022 — from 663 to 1,446 private homes.
Thinking critically
The Guam numbers in the NDAA are important to think about critically. The North Apron improvements for 14 B-52s signal the limits of strategic bombers at AAFB during contingency operations. The PDI, with a $500 million focus on communications facilities and another $300 million on missile and artillery testing and maintenance facilities, speaks to plans to ready the weapons of war in Guam. The $150 million planned for a child development center and a religious facility will be the most expensive of their kind in Guam. The same goes for the $35 million recreation center.
The money planning to be spent on housing — and the continuing expectation that increased levels of housing will be provided off-base — are clear management weaknesses in the military’s overall presence in Guam. There is other language in the HASC NDAA related to the housing situation in Guam. However, it is clear that the next decade will continue to be marked by a squeeze on Guam’s limited supply of off-base private housing.
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a Guam-based nongovernmental, nonprofit organization and research institute that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing and in regional security issues. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau. For regular updates, PCIS is on Twitter @PCIS_Guam.