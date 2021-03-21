Mes CHamoru rightfully shines the spotlight on issues of critical importance to the indigenous people of Guam, the Taotao Tåno’. Our celebrations often center around food preparation, costumes, customs, arts and crafts, or performances. These are important, festive aspects of the way we grow awareness and share cultural practices. The other side of the coin, which is far more somber, requires more thoughtful attention. Reflecting on CHamoru cultural sovereignty, language continuity, self-determination, decolonization, preservation of natural resources, historic sites, and economic sustainability is serious business.
There is a saying in CHamoru that is used when things seem to be running in all directions: kuatkuét chalan-ñiha. This literally means each going their own way. Communication and collaboration are the best insurance policy against that “helter-skelter” approach.
Maga’håga as Lou officially established the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance through Executive Order 2021-06 on March 12. The Segundo Maga’låhi bore witness. Kumisión members were present to celebrate this historic event at Adelup. What a perfect way to commemorate Mes CHamoru.
Giha in CHamoru means to guide, to provide direction, to clarify purpose, to lead. The alliance institutionalizes a framework that insures coordination among the four principal agencies that form its core: The Kumisión i Fino’ CHamoru yan Fina’nå’guen i Historia yan Lina’la’ i Taotao Tåno’, the Department of CHamoru Affairs and Guam Museum, the Commission on Decolonization and the Historic Preservation Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation. The aim is not to create a mega agency, as each of these public entities has unique missions. Rather, the intent is for the core entities to operate in tandem with each other to share information, best practices and resources. Further, they can collectively offer policy recommendations to island leaders.
The purpose of GIHA is to support and strengthen their respective missions and move their shared agenda forward. Part of the vision undergirding the formation of GIHA, includes the development of a network of other GovGuam and nongovernmental agencies and programs which are either CHamoru-centered or CHamoru -serving to share information, create partnerships and leverage resource-sharing opportunities.
This kind of synergy doesn’t happen on its own spontaneously. It requires thoughtful and purposeful commitment by all stakeholders to intentionally and consistently maximize resources and effectively meet their shared goals of preserving, promoting and protecting the Mother Tongue, culture, heritage, natural resources and rights of the Taotao Tåno’.
For a colonial unincorporated U.S. territory, such as ours, with a 500-year history involving three world powers, time is of the essence. We need to invest in efforts that promise exponential success. GIHA has the potential of harnessing the dreams and energy of many splintered and competitive public and private entitles into a coordinated and integrated movement. Aristotle taught a simple axiom: “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” Working together in an alliance serves to create such a force-multiplier effect.
This kind of synergy doesn’t happen overnight either. It is fitting to recognize the evolution of the ideas that led to the conceptualization of GIHA. Much awareness about our indigenous rights and the devastating effects of colonization on our identity, language, culture and land began in the 1970s. The Independent and Nuclear-free Pacific Movement had gained momentum. The United Nations pushed for political status resolution for non-self-governing territories. The Black, Latino/Hispanic, Native American ethnic studies programs and Women’s movement had sweeping effects on discourse and revisionist historiography. Indigenous rights as human rights and a global agenda began to emerge. The Festival of the Pacific Arts was initiated. Guam awoke to new ways of thinking about sovereignty, identity and the fulfillment of the inalienable right of self-determination.
Bilingual funds from the U.S. Department of Education gave rise to CHamoru language materials development and laws that mandated the teaching of CHamoru in the public schools. The first Kumision I Fino’ CHamoru was established. Many formulas were proposed to integrate programs and services. Among them the Institute of Spanish-CHamoru Culture in the '70s, the CHamoru Heritage Institute which became the Department of CHamoru Affairs in the '90s, and now with the official launch of GIHA, we have a new platform for leveraging the culture and language infrastructure that has been built over the past 50 years.